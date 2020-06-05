Robin.io Expands Leadership Team and Advisory Board for 5G Market

Steve Papa of Parallel Wireless among additions to advisory board

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin.io, the application automation platform company, today announced three new additions to its leadership team. Steve Papa, CEO of Parallel Wireless, and Ira Goldfarb, an industry thought leader, will join the company’s 5G board of advisors , bringing the total to nine members. Additionally, Fernando Cerioni has joined the company in the role of vice president of product management for 5G.



Steve Papa is CEO of the leading Open RAN U.S.-based company Parallel Wireless , which is a technology partner with Robin.io . Prior to this, he founded enterprise software company Endeca, which became Oracle’s 6th largest acquisition in 2011 at $1.1 billion. He is an active founder, investor and board member for multiple tech companies.

Ira Goldfarb brings over 35 years of experience in networking for both enterprises and service providers. His experience from senior leadership positions at Cisco, where he most recently led a Sales Specialist Team focusing on 5G, as well with Envivio and SeaChange International have helped Goldfarb achieve success in leading key go-to-market decisions for these companies as well as other startups where he serves as an advisor.

Fernando Cerioni has joined Robin.io in the newly created position of vice president of product management for 5G. Cerioni comes to Robin.io from Parallel Wireless, where he served as senior director of product management for the past two years. He brings product management expertise from an array of successful startups and enterprises in IT and telecom.

“Building out our 5G team is a key priority in delivering the Robin.io Platform for 5G,” said Partha Seetala, founder and CEO of Robin.io. “Each of these new team members bring a valuable mix of product and strategic skills as well as a depth of experience in 5G that will help us deliver our 5G product solutions to service providers throughout 2020 and beyond.”

Robin.io, the 5G and application automation platform company, delivers products that automate the deployment, scaling and life cycle management of data- and network-intensive applications and for 5G service chains across edge, core and RAN. The Robin platform is used globally by companies including BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, Rakuten Mobile, SAP, Sabre and USAA. Robin.io is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. More at www.robin.io and Twitter: @robin4K8S.

