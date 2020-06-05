The Food Industry’s Role on World Food Safety Day

Jun 5, 2020

By: Adam Friedlander, MS, Manager, Food Safety and Technical Services, FMI

Resolving society’s greatest challenges require diverse partnerships and significant efforts to improve upon previous systemic failures and injustices. Food safety is a shared responsibility, and everyone plays a role in keeping food safe—from farm to fork. Please join FMI for World Food Safety Day on June 7, to honor the food safety heroes who help to protect the safety of our food supply and help to serve their customers, families, neighbors and communities.

The World Health Organization (WHO), in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), has established World Food Safety Day to focus on the following actions the entire food supply chain can take to raise food safety awareness around the globe and to focus the efforts to keep food safe and reduce the burden of preventable illnesses and deaths.

Ensure it is safe: Government must ensure safe and nutritious food for all.

The food industry works alongside local, state and federal government agencies to protect the safety of the food supply and the safety of people. FMI and the Food Protection Committee provide science-based food safety resources to assist the food industry in improving their food safety programs, while complying with government regulations for food safety and employee safety.

Grow it safe: Agriculture and food producers need to adopt good practices.

FMI members continue to build strong partnerships with our colleagues in the produce industry to address food safety issues and to raise food standards for produce items such as leafy greens and papayas. Resources include:

Keep it safe: Business operators must make sure food is safe.

Consumers expect retailers to sell safe food. While the food industry continues to promote proper food safety practices, including handwashing and encouraging strong food safety management programs, businesses must continue to raise the standards to help improve the safety of the food supply.

Eat it safe: All consumers have a right to safe, healthy and nutritious food.

Equipping consumers with foundational food safety practices such as clean, separate, cook and chill can help prevent foodborne illness. The Partnership for Food Safety Education (PFSE) provides resources to help consumers actively reduce their risk of foodborne illness in their daily lives.

Team up for safety: Food safety is a shared responsibility.

Every individual in the food system plays an important role to keep food safe. Please visit www.FoodSafetyDay.org to recognize a food safety hero making a positive impact in your local community, and use the hashtags #WorldFoodSafetyDay and #FoodSafetyHero to join the social media conversation alongside the Partnership for Food Safety Education.

We look forward to celebrating your food safety heroes with you, while helping protect the safety of our global food supply. Let us advance society, together.

Watch PFSE's Food Safety Hero Video