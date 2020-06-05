Stonybrook Capital Advises on the Sale of Anchor Specialty Insurance Company

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonybrook Capital is pleased to announce our role as exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Anchor Insurance Holdings, Inc. (“AIH”) on their sale of Anchor Specialty Insurance Company (“ASIC”) to Weston Insurance Holdings Corporation (“Weston”).



AIH was the holding company for both ASIC and Anchor Property and Casualty Insurance company (“APCIC”). ASIC was AIH’s Texas and Louisiana homeowners’ platform, while APCIC previously sold homeowners insurance in the state of Florida. In 2014, AIH purchased Ranchers and Farmers Insurance Co., which was subsequently transformed into ASIC.

“The property catastrophe insurance market is an important focus of our Firm and it is rewarding to see our expertise in the sector find a solution to a complex situation,” said Thomas Deane, Partner of Stonybrook Capital.

Mr. Deane continued, “this transaction further demonstrates our ability to optimize solutions for all constituents across the property catastrophe insurance space.”

Stonybrook Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to Anchor Insurance Holdings, Inc. on this transaction.

“Anchor is very pleased to complete the transaction with Stonybrook’s assistance,” said Daniel Bowman, Director of Anchor Insurance Holdings, Inc.

This Transaction underscores Stonybrook Capital’s deep domain expertise within both the property catastrophe and Florida markets. This transaction follows three successful capital raises for Florida homeowners insurers:

Stonybrook Capital serves as exclusive financial advisor to Cypress on a $45m capital raise

Stonybrook Capital serves as exclusive financial advisor to Heritage on a $125m capital raise

Stonybrook Capital serves as exclusive financial advisor to Florida Peninsula on a $30m capital raise

About Stonybrook Capital and Risk Management

Stonybrook, focused exclusively on the insurance industry vertical, is an investment banking and reinsurance broking firm with headquarters in New York City, and offices in London, and Bermuda.

