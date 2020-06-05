Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 546 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,236 in the last 365 days.

Jiayin Group Inc. to Release First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Results on Thursday, June 11, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or “the Company” ) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading online individual finance marketplace in China, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2020 before the U.S. markets open on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

The company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

What: Jiayin Group First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
   
When: 8:00 am U.S. Eastern time on Thursday, June 11th, 2020
   
Webcast: http://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/

Please register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8688884

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until June 19, 2020. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 8688884.

  Phone Number Toll-Free Number
United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696
Hong Kong +852 30512780 +852 800963117
Mainland China   +86 4006322162
+86 8008700205

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investors relations website at  http://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading online individual finance marketplace in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between investors and borrowers, whose needs are underserved by traditional financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jiayin Group

Ms. Shelley Bai

Email: ir@niwodai.com

or

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Susie Wang

Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

In the U.S.:

Ms. Julia Qian

Email: julia@blueshirtgroup.com 

You just read:

Jiayin Group Inc. to Release First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Results on Thursday, June 11, 2020

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.