Retired War Veteran Calls Upon Leaders Worldwide with New Book, Serving to Lead

An American Hero: Decorated War Veteran Retd. Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig's New Book 'Serving To Lead' To Hit The Stores This Summer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, U.S.A, June 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amist surreal global turmoil-- the covid-19 pandemic, civil unrest, protests, and rioting, AmericanHero, Retired Sergeant Major Keith L. Craig calls for leaders to curtail pending and ensuingchaos around the world.Craig's new book, Serving to Lead, provides an unprecedented first-hand account of adecorated war veteran fighting for his life and for those which he led. It depicts the drive andmindset it takes to motivate oneself and others to fight to stay alive during times of war, detailshow to reach the finish line when the goal is yards ahead, and lessons in how to plow throughmuch more unanticipated adversity to arrive at one's desired destination.“The time is now for all leaders to step up to the plate, our world needs solutions,” said Craig.He further added, “Leaders are oftentimes born out of necessity and our current climate dictatesthat that time is now.”Serving to Lead is a story of the ups and downs of a person who comes from a very humblebackground and rose to the highest ranking non commissioned officer with the utmost hardwork, commitment and dedication. And how he transformed his career after retirement as asuccessful entertainment executive at famous Walt Disney's studios.According Craig, "I have tried to pen down all the important lessons that I have learned in mylife, whether it is from the battlefield or in the modern corporate world. With Serving To Lead, Iwant to share those life-changing lessons with the people out there struggling and empower thefuture generations with it."Craig was recently awarded with the 2019 Trailblazer of the Year Award at the Hollywood andAfrican Prestigious Awards Show in Los Angeles, CA., and featured in countless magazines forhis diligence in media distribution and leadership inspiration.Continually operating in a spirit of humility, Craig attributes his attainment of position, honors tohard work, having respect for authority and taking personal accountability. He is intentional inmotivating others to be their best selves and has written a book to ignite passion in them andpropel their aspirations to fruition.Available now, Serving To Lead enables readers to fulfill leadership in their sights to scale theheights of their desires. It can be purchased at: Amazon.com. For more information, visit www.servingtolead.life . Follow @officialkeithlcraigABOUT THE AUTHORRetired Sergeant Major Keith L. Craig, a decorated combat Veteran, Entertainment Executive,Philanthropist, and Author, found and fulfilled his purpose on the battlefield, on the football fieldand in the boardroom. having served 32 years and obtained 51 awards and decorations is theUnited States Army, won six division championships as a professional football player and is nowa leader at Walt Disney Studios serving as a Sales Manager for Motion Picture Theatrical Salesand Distribution. Mr. Craig has contributed to major studio releases such as Disney's The LionKing, Marvel's The Black Panther, Luca’s film Star Wars: The last Jedi, as well as Marvel'sGuardians of Galaxy and Thor Ragnarok.