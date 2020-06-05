Paints and Coatings Additives Market Size Worth USD 12.83 Billion by 2026; Significant Demand for Multifunctional Additives to Aid Expansion, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are Dow, Evonik, BYK Additives & Instruments, Clariant, Arkema, BASF, The Lubrizol Corporation, ELEMENTIS, Kusumoto Chemicals, Ltd., Shamrock Technologies, and more players profiled in paints and coatings additives market research report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global paints and coatings additives market size is predicted to reach USD 12.83 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The increasing consumption paints & coating additives in the construction industry will propel the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Paints and Coatings Additives Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Dispersing Agent, Rheology Agent, Leveling Agent, Anti-foaming Agent, Adhesion Promoting Agent, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Architectural, Wood, Industrial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 7.82 billion in 2018.

According to the report, the value of this market stood at USD 110.67 billion in 2018. The report also provides the following:

Comprehensive research into the different market drivers and trends;

In-depth study of the various market segments;

Detailed evaluation of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape of the market; and

Thorough assessment of the challenges the market currently faces and is likely to face in the future.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/paints-coatings-additives-market-101810







COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Get Sample PDF Brochure with “Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19” on Paints and Coatings Additives Industry,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/paints-coatings-additives-market-101810







Market Driver :

High Demand in the Residential Sector to Foster Growth

The increasing application of coatings in the construction, automotive, aerospace, equipment manufacturing industry is a key factor enabling the growth of the market. The growing utilization of additives such as thickeners, emulsifiers, dispersants, deformers, leveling agents, photo-stabilizers, and curing catalysts in the construction industry will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period. The corrosion protection properties in additives act as a shield for buildings & infrastructures, thus improving the durability of coatings. The surge in the residential sector along with the expansion of commercial spaces will incite the development of the market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for multifunctional additives is expected to drive the market in the forthcoming years. The rising acquisition among major companies will be a vital factor in encouraging the growth of the market.

For instance, in January 2017, Evonik, a German specialty chemicals company announced that it has acquired Air Products’ performance materials division. The company has plans to merge its silica business line, the coating additives business line, and the specialty additives branch of Air Products with a focus on substrate wetting additives. Besides, the growing focus of companies for the development of innovative solutions in various formulation challenges in the paints & coatings industry will create new opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.





Browse Summary of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/paints-coatings-additives-market-101810







Increasing Industrial Applications to Aid Development in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period owing to the rising demand from construction, automotive, furniture industries. The increasing industrial applications of additives will further boost the market in the region. The booming construction industry is a key factor driving the market in emerging nations such as China, Japan, and India.

Europe is expected to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period owing to the demand from the industrial and automotive applications. The rising application of paints & coatings for decoration of buildings and infrastructure will have a tremendous impact on the market in the region. North America is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the burgeoning automotive and construction industry. The increasing demand for architectural and industrial applications will enable speedy expansion of the market.

Key Development :

March 2018: Solvay announced the expansion of its portfolio with new performance additives and specialty monomers for paints, coatings, adhesives, and inks. The products will deliver benefits which include, emulsion stability, particle-size control, better adhesion to substrates, and improved wetting & dispersion.

December 2018: Elementis PLC announced to the acquisition of a production facility at Mumbai, India for US$ 4 Mn which will serve the personal care, coatings, and energy markets in India and globally.



List of the Key Companies Operating in the Paints and Coatings Additives Market are:

The Dow Chemical Company



Evonik Industries AG



BYK

Clariant

Kyoeisha Chemical Co., LTD.

Arkema

BASF SE

Lubrizol Corporation

ELEMENTIS

Kusumoto Chemicals, Ltd.

ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shamrock Technologies

King Industries

Troy Corporation

Solvay S.A.





Quick Buy – Paints and Coatings Additives Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101810







Detiald Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Trends Overview of Paints & Coatings Industry by Companies Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Global Paints & Coatings Additives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Dispersing Agent Rheology Control Agent Leveling Agent Anti-foam Agent Adhesion Promoting Agent Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Automotive Architectural Wood Industrial Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World



TOC Continued…!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/paints-coatings-additives-market-101810







Have a Look at Related Research Insight:

Paints and Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, PU, and Others), By Technology (Waterborne, Solvent Borne, Powder Coating, and Others) By Application (Architectural, Automotive OEM, Marine, Coil, General Industries, Protective Coatings, Automotive Refinish, Industrial Wood, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Metallic {Silver, Copper, and Others}, and Non-metallic {Polymeric, and Others}), By Application (Medical & Healthcare, Indoor Air/HVAC, Mold Remediation, Building & Construction, Food & Beverage, Textile, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Masterbatch Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (White, Black, Color, Additive, and Fillers), By Polymer (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene Terephthalate, and Others), By End-Use (Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Good, Automotive, Agriculture, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Ceramic Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Oxide, Carbide, Nitride, and Others), By Coating Method (Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD), Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), and Others), By End-Use (Transportation & Automotive, Energy, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Goods, Healthcare, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Dyes and Pigments Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Dyes, {Reactive, Disperse, Vat, Acid, and Others}, and Pigment {Inorganic, and Organic}), By End-use Industry (Textiles, Leather, Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Glycol Ethers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (E-series glycol ethers, P-series glycol ethers), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Cleaners, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Inks & Dyes, Adhesives, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs

