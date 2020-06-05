Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market Size Worth USD 48.31 Billion by 2026; Rising Usage of Self-driving Vehicles to Aid Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Key players covered are ZF Friedrichafen AGs, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive LLP, Continental AG, Mando Corporation, Denso, Valeo, Luminar, Velodyne Lidar Inc., and more players profiled in automotive adaptive cruise control market research report

The global automotive adaptive cruise control market is likely to gain impetus from the increasing adoption of autonomous or self-driving vehicles worldwide. These vehicles are highly dependent on software algorithms, cameras, radars, sensors, and other similar innovative driving systems. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in its latest report, titled, "Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component Type (LiDAR, RADAR, Others) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The report further states that the adaptive cruise control market size was USD 29.48 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 48.31 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.





COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Industry:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the trends, opportunities, and challenges that the market may come across in the near future?

What are the vital growth drivers and hindrances?

How will the market be affected in the future by changing consumer behaviour?

Which segment would lead by generating the largest share in the market?

Market Drivers:

Rising Need to Curb Road Accidents will Augment Growth

The governments of various countries across the globe are gradually coming up with state-of-the-art strategies to control the increasing number of road accidents across the globe. Thus, several regulatory bodies are implementing strict norms and regulations on the automotive manufacturers to improve the safety features of the vehicles. Apart from that, numerous transportation unions and associations have implemented safety guidelines to install adaptive cruise control systems in vehicles.

Prominent companies are also investing hefty amount of money in research and development activities to manufacture adaptive cruise control systems and long range RADAR for adjusting the speed of the vehicle as per its surrounding traffic. However, installation of such systems in vehicles located in areas with extreme weather conditions is difficult. It may hamper the market growth.





Segment-

RADAR Segment to Dominate Owing to Rising Demand for Safety of Occupants

Based on component type, the market is categorized into RADAR, LiDAR, and others. Out of these, the RADAR segment held 52.8% adaptive cruise control market share in 2018. The segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the imposition of stringent rules by the governments of various countries on the automotive manufacturers to install this technology in the vehicles to enhance safety. Also, the rising demand for safety of the driver, as well as passengers of the vehicle is set to accelerate the growth of this segment in the coming years.

Regional Analysis-

Availability of Cost-effective ACC Systems to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the market is fragmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forthcoming period. The region procured USD 15.14 billion revenue in 2018. Developing nations, such as China, India, and Japan are likely to contribute to the growth in this region as they have made it compulsory for all the automotive manufacturers to equip every vehicle with adaptive cruise control systems. These systems are presently available at lower prices owing to the recent technological advancements. Apart from that, the buying preferences of consumers are shifting to mid-level vehicles from entry-level vehicles.

North America, on the other hand, is set to remain in the second position backed by the early adoption of innovative technology, as well as rising government rules to refine the safety equipment of vehicles, this includes the ACC system.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Focus on Introducing Lightweight Products to Gain Competitive Edge

The market is highly competitive with the presence of a large number of enterprises. They are adopting the strategies of research and development activities to introduce cost-effective and lightweight ACC systems.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the adaptive cruise control manufacturers. They are as follows:

ZF Friedrichafen AGs

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive LLP

Continental AG

Mando Corporation

Denso

Valeo

Luminar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component Type LiDAR RADAR Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

January 2020: Bosch, a multinational engineering and technology company based in Germany, introduced its latest long-range LiDAR sensor. It is meant of automotive usage. It illuminates the target objects with laser light and measures the reflected pulses to calculate the distance. It is best suited for medium and close ranges in cities and on highways. Owing to the economies of scale, the product will be price-competitive.

June 2017: TomTom and Bosch joined hands to develop high-resolution road maps solely based radar signals. Self-driving vehicles can use these maps to point their location in a few centimetres.





