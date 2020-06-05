Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus: South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) on temporary closure of KwaZulu-Natal local offices due to Coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases

Please be advised that there are confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at the following South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) KwaZulu-Natal local offices: Mandeni Local office, Ladysmith Local office and Midlands District Office.  The Department of Health has been requested to test all affected officials and whilst awaiting the results, these officials will be on self-isolation.

The District management have also arranged for the decontamination of the District and local offices concerned.  It is against this background that the offices had to close.

In the meantime, SASSA Midlands District office and Ladysmith local office clients are requested to use the eZakheni local office and the Mandeni clients can use the Stanger local office for all social grants applications or services.

For enquiries clients can contact the SASSA toll-free number: 0800601011 or 033 8463400.

You will be informed as soon as the offices have re-opened.      

Issued by:  South African Social Security Agency  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

Coronavirus: South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) on temporary closure of KwaZulu-Natal local offices due to Coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases

