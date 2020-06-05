Travel and Expense Management Systems - Market Analysis, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel expense management (also often called TEM or T&E) is the element of corporate expense management that deals specifically with controlling business travel expenses. Travel and expense (T&E) software is programming that allows an organization to track and approve reimbursement for the cost of a business trip.

In 2018, the global Travel and Expense Management Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Travel and Expense Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Travel and Expense Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle Corporation

Apptricity Corp.

SAP SE (Concur)

Basware

Expensify

Chrome River Technologies

Infor

Coupa Software

Trippeo Technologies

Certify

Journyx

Xero

Harvest

Ariett

Abila

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Others

Regional analysis:

The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis taking various aspects in to account. Here the key players have been identified understanding the strategies applied by them. In concurrence, the partnership level can be analysed, along with the associated factors or scopes to merge. Here the key markets like Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa has been taken in to account. The report makes prediction of the market up to 2025.

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

