BOUNTY HUNTER TANK turned rap artist set to release his single that will touch the masses especially in these times

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip-Hop recording artist Bounty Tank will release his next single, “Street N*gga” on June 15th, 2020. The track, “Street N*gga is produced by Shad Hitz and features Chip The Ripper. The lyrics on this single are relevant in today’s society.

Bounty Tank and Chip The Ripper both hail from the inner city streets of Cleveland, OH. This track declares that trying to be hard and a “street n*gga" may be popular and glorified but is actually a dangerous way to live, especially in today’s climate with police brutality and Black on Black crime in America. “This song are true stories of individuals losing their lives to the street and is really meant to change lives. We are pushing for a change. It’s straight fire and has a deep message behind it.” says Bounty Tank. Tank is coming from both sides of the coin, being behind a badge as a bounty hunter and a Black man in America.

“Street N*gga" will be available worldwide through every major music outlet including Spotify and Apple Music on June 15th, 2020.

