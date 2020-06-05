Fore! DEM Announces Opening of Goddard Park Golf Course

PROVIDENCE – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that the golf course at Goddard Memorial State Park in Warwick is now open with new procedures in place for the safety of golfers and staff. Reservations for tee times must be made in advance by phone and no walk-ins are allowed.

"While we're excited to welcome visitors back to the beautiful, nine-hole golf course at Goddard Park, we're asking golfers to take additional steps to protect themselves and the people around them so everyone can safely enjoy a round of golf," said DEM Director Janet Coit. "It is important for Rhode Islanders to know that popular tee times may fill up quickly. Please be patient and prepare for a different experience while on the greens and at the golf house this year."

Tee Times All tee times must be scheduled in advance, and no walk-ins are allowed. Golfers must check in at the customer service window and present their ID to confirm their reservation and pay for their tee time. Tee times are limited to four people per tee time and will be scheduled every 20 minutes between 7:40 AM and 2:00 PM to prevent crowding. Golfers must arrive within 10 minutes of their start time to avoid forfeiting their tee time.

Tee times must be reserved by calling (401) 884-9834 to request a tee time. Reservations must be paid with cash/exact change or credit card at the club house. A 3% convenience fee will be assessed on credit card payments. Golfing rates are $15 on weekdays, and $10 for seniors (65 and over)/juniors (12 or younger). On weekends, the rate is $20, and $12 for seniors/juniors. There is no charge for Disability or RIPAE patrons.

Entry to Goddard Park may need to be closed at times depending on park capacity. In the event the park is at capacity, golfers should give their name and pre-scheduled tee time to the ranger at the main entrance to the park and they will be allowed to proceed to the golf course.

DEM understands that this is a unique season and the golfing experience will be different. While in the parking lot, the Goddard Park Clubhouse area and on the course, golfers will be required to follow social distancing guidelines and remain at least six feet from others outside their household.

All patrons should wear face coverings whenever they are within six feet of other people outside their household and always when near the clubhouse or in the parking area. A face covering needs to be worn in all public places where you are close to other people and cannot easily, continuously, and measurably maintain six feet of distance from people in other groups. For more information on wearing face coverings visit https://www.reopeningri.com/resource_pdfs/FAQ-outdoor-activities-05.22.20.pdf.

Golf Carts: Golf carts are not currently available. Carts are expected to be available by June 15 and may be rented onsite, first come-first served, while they last. The golf house will not be selling golf balls or tee markers this season, and golfers must bring their own supplies. Golfers may bring their own pushcart but should not share it with anyone outside their household. We also ask golfers not to share golf clubs, balls, or any golfing gear with non-household members.

Clubhouse & Parking Lot: Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, patrons are not allowed in the clubhouse. All outdoor seating has been removed, and people should not congregate in the area around the clubhouse or in the parking lot. Those waiting for a tee time should wait in or near their car to avoid crowding. Do not arrive more than 15 minutes early for a tee time. Please leave the site immediately after your round is finished.

Course Modifications & Safe Play: Golfers should NOT touch flagsticks. Cups have been modified to prevent players from touching the cup. Bunker rakes and ball washers have been removed. Patrons are asked to bring hand sanitizer or wipes and sanitize their hands regularly during play.

While enjoying outdoor spaces, residents must continue to follow the CDC and RI Department of Health guidelines for preventing the spread COVID-19:

• If you're not feeling well, stay home! Signs and symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

• Practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet of distance between yourself and others, even when outdoors.

• For the safety of all visitors, please have a face covering with you and wear it in public areas and if you are within 6 feet of another person who is outside your household. The only exceptions from these rules are for people with disabilities, anyone whose health would be in jeopardy because of wearing a face covering or any children under 2 years old.

• Avoid close contact with others outside your household, such as shaking hands, hugging, or high-fives.

• Bring and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid unnecessary contact with surfaces that are often touched, such as doorknobs and handrails.

DEM encourages everyone to follow guidance about COVID-19 from Governor Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health. More information about COVID-19 and Rhode Island's response can be found here: https://health.ri.gov/diseases/ncov2019/

For information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RhodeIslandDEM or on Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM) for timely updates.