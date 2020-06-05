GOING-OUT-OF-BUSINESS SALES ARE UNDERWAY AT ALL OPEN PIER 1 STORES AND PIER1.COM

Gordon Brothers and Hilco Merchant Resources to Manage Liquidation at Pier 1 stores and pier1.com

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint venture partners Gordon Brothers and Hilco Global announced that they have commenced “Going-Out-of-Business” sales at more than 350 open Pier 1 stores across the United States. Pier 1 announced on Friday, May 29 that it has received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to begin an orderly wind-down of its retail operations as soon as reasonably possible, pending each location’s ability to reopen following mandated closures due to the impact of COVID-19. It is estimated that all remaining stores will be operating going out of business sales by mid-June, or as soon as the stores can reopen based on respective state and local guidelines.

Customers can take advantage of storewide discounts of up to 30% off original prices both in open stores and on the retailer’s website, pier1.com. All new merchandise is on sale, including deeper discounts of 40% on all outdoor furniture and wall décor.

A spokesperson from Gordon Brothers and Hilco Global stated, “Customers can shop confidently as government mandated health and safety guidelines have been implemented to ensure a safe shopping environment in all stores. We encourage customers to take advantage of significant discounts, shop early for the best selection, and use any outstanding gift cards. Store teams remain committed to providing customers with the same great experience both in-store and online, while offering even better deals and value.”

Additional Store Closings

Customers can visit pier1.com to see if their local store has reopened. The website will continue to be updated as stores reopen. Store furniture and fixtures will be available for sale at a later date.

