KP Tissue Inc. Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S.A. OR OVER U.S. WIRE SERVICES

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT”) (TSX: KPT) held its Annual Meeting of shareholders today. All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of KPT by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:    

Name For Withheld
Number % Number %
Michael Korenberg 4,509,721 99.20 36,597 0.81
James Hardy 4,508,321 99.16 37,997 0.84
Michel Letellier 4,494,241 98.86 52,077 1.15
Louise Denys Wendling 4,532,058 99.69 14,260 0.31

Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of KPT (99.31% of votes in favour).

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.8% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)
KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,500 employees and operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America.  For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

INFORMATION:

Francois Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra
Director of Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6962
IR@KPTissueinc.com

Primary Logo

