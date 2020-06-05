Camp-Owner Rick Littlefield Shares Three Valuable Skills Kids Develop at Summer Camp
CARMEL, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serving as camp owner and operator for decades, Rick Littlefield of Robin Hood Camp has witnessed the valuable skills kids develop during camp and shares them with readers below.
Robin Hood Camp has served as one of the world’s premier summer camp programs since Rick Littlefield’s father first opened its doors to the public almost a hundred years ago. Today, the summer camp program offers world-class activities led by professionals in their field who instill lasting skills and traits.
Camp-owner Rick Littlefield believes campers attending his Maine program learn critical skills and develop life-long habits through positive reinforcement and guidance from experienced leaders.
“Robin Hood Camp gives campers a unique opportunity to grow and develop by picking out their own activities throughout the summer and the level of difficulty they’ll participate in,” says Rick Littlefield. “Among other beneficial traits, this leads campers to learn important decision making skills they might not otherwise receive until later in life.”
1. Decision-Making
At summer camp programs like the one Rick Littlefield offers in Maine, campers learn to be more independent of their parents and make informed decisions that directly affect their lives. At Robin Hood Camp, campers experience a structured program with plenty of options to choose from, giving them the ability to learn decision making skills in a comfortable environment with the guidance of professionals on-hand. This allows all campers to experience personal growth and gives them the chance to come out of their shells.
2. Teamwork
“The activities at Robin Hood Camp encourage teamwork in a range of ways, whether it’s in competitive sports, in excursions and activities requiring collaboration, or other partnerships,” says Rick Littlefield.
While schools teach teamwork between students at a certain level, summer camp programs offer a more hands-on approach. At summer camps, campers rely on support from one another and learn to have more success and fun when working with others. This learned teamwork will benefit campers throughout their lives, from education and familial relationships to personal and professional ventures later in life.
3. Resilience
At summer camp, kids are often away from their parents for the first time or else are away from them for uncharacteristically long amounts of time. This gives them the opportunity to prove resilience to themselves by overcoming hurdles, undergoing challenges, and making informed decisions on their own. If needed, counselors are there to care for campers, but this freedom to stand on their own encourages campers to be stronger and more confident in their day-to-day. This resilience will carry over into nearly every aspect of their adult lives.
“Kids come back from summer camp more confident and stronger than before, and are capable of overcoming greater obstacles with the valuable skills they’ve learned,” says Rick Littlefield.
Caroline Hunter
Robin Hood Camp has served as one of the world’s premier summer camp programs since Rick Littlefield’s father first opened its doors to the public almost a hundred years ago. Today, the summer camp program offers world-class activities led by professionals in their field who instill lasting skills and traits.
Camp-owner Rick Littlefield believes campers attending his Maine program learn critical skills and develop life-long habits through positive reinforcement and guidance from experienced leaders.
“Robin Hood Camp gives campers a unique opportunity to grow and develop by picking out their own activities throughout the summer and the level of difficulty they’ll participate in,” says Rick Littlefield. “Among other beneficial traits, this leads campers to learn important decision making skills they might not otherwise receive until later in life.”
1. Decision-Making
At summer camp programs like the one Rick Littlefield offers in Maine, campers learn to be more independent of their parents and make informed decisions that directly affect their lives. At Robin Hood Camp, campers experience a structured program with plenty of options to choose from, giving them the ability to learn decision making skills in a comfortable environment with the guidance of professionals on-hand. This allows all campers to experience personal growth and gives them the chance to come out of their shells.
2. Teamwork
“The activities at Robin Hood Camp encourage teamwork in a range of ways, whether it’s in competitive sports, in excursions and activities requiring collaboration, or other partnerships,” says Rick Littlefield.
While schools teach teamwork between students at a certain level, summer camp programs offer a more hands-on approach. At summer camps, campers rely on support from one another and learn to have more success and fun when working with others. This learned teamwork will benefit campers throughout their lives, from education and familial relationships to personal and professional ventures later in life.
3. Resilience
At summer camp, kids are often away from their parents for the first time or else are away from them for uncharacteristically long amounts of time. This gives them the opportunity to prove resilience to themselves by overcoming hurdles, undergoing challenges, and making informed decisions on their own. If needed, counselors are there to care for campers, but this freedom to stand on their own encourages campers to be stronger and more confident in their day-to-day. This resilience will carry over into nearly every aspect of their adult lives.
“Kids come back from summer camp more confident and stronger than before, and are capable of overcoming greater obstacles with the valuable skills they’ve learned,” says Rick Littlefield.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here