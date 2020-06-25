AMUKA ESPORTS SIGNS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MNP BECOMING TITLE SPONSOR FOR LEVEL SIX ESPORTS INCUBATOR
Amuka Esports and MNP have announced a new partnership that will see MNP as the title sponsor for Level Six, Canada's only esports incubator
We’re thrilled to be supporting the Level Six esports incubator, which will give us the opportunity to work one-on-one with some of the brightest entrepreneurs in the industry.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amuka Esports, Canada’s leader in esports venues, leagues and tournaments, announced today the launch of a new partnership with MNP, a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm that will support esports entrepreneurs across the country. The partnership will be through Amuka's esports incubator Level Six, which provides training, mentorship and industry specific services to early stage companies. The MNP team will be working closely with all of the participating companies in dealing with challenges related to raising capital, corporate structure, book keeping, reconciling, digital transformation and M & A transactions.
— Reece Hiland, MNP
“Our first cohort has exceeded our expectations on so many levels and I know we are going to get another very strong cohort this summer. Our new partnership with MNP really shows how committed they are to empowering entrepreneurs in the esports industry and all of the companies will get a richer experience being able to work with top level advisors from MNP,” says Ben Feferman, the co-founder of Level Six and CEO of Amuka Esports.
The Level Six incubator is a 10-week program where start-ups get a chance to work with top advisors from companies like Overactive Media, YDX Innovation, Rumble Gaming and Ubisoft while focusing on the core competencies required to run an esports business. The second cohort will feature 6 companies from across the country.
For Reece Hiland, partner of assurance and accounting, this partnership speaks to the ethos of the company. “At MNP we’re committed to supporting innovation and success within the Canadian tech industry. We saw a lot of alignment with Amuka Esports when discussing a partnership. Ben and his team have established themselves as thought leaders in the industry and they represent a key reason for the acceleration of esports in Canada, contributing to the overall growth of the tech ecosystem. We’re thrilled to be supporting the Level Six esports incubator, which will give us the opportunity to work one-on-one with some of the brightest entrepreneurs in the industry. We look forward to supporting them to bolster their strategy for growing their business which is what we’re all about.”
Registration for Level Six’s summer cohort is now open at www.levelsix.gg
About Amuka Esports
Amuka Esports creates localized esports hubs in cities across Canada with a mission to grow niche gaming communities. Each hub consists of a game venue, tournament organizer, content team, merchandise brands, and incubator.
About MNP
MNP is a leading national accounting, tax and business consulting firm in Canada. With extensive experience in the Technology, Media, and Telecom space, whose practitioners work one-on-one with private and public sector clients on matters such as revenue recognition, raising capital and tax and statutory compliance.
Ben Feferman
AMUKA ESPORTS
+1 647-938-2474
