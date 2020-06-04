Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HIGHWAY 27 EAST OF LANGFORD CLOSING FOR CONSTRUCTION

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, June 4, 2020 Contact:  Robert Ward, 605-626-7885

 

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation will begin pipe replacement work on Highway 27 approximately two miles east of Langford on Monday, June 8. 

The road will be CLOSED to through traffic for about three weeks and motorists will need to find an alternate route. Check https://safetravelusa.com/sd/ to view the exact location of the work and plan your route accordingly. 

This work is part of a nearly $900,000 contract with DeBoer Construction, Inc. to do pipe work in the Aberdeen region. 

The expected completion date for the pipe replacement is June 24. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

 

- 30 -

