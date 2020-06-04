Bridge replacement on Hwy 75 north of Wheaton begins June 15 (June 4, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Starting Monday, June 15, Highway 75 north of Wheaton, from County Road 14/78 to County Road 10, will close as crews begin a project to replace the bridge over the Mustinka River, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Thru-traffic will be detoured to County Road 10, County Road 9, Trail Street North and Highway 27 until October.

The majority of the work will take place at the Mustinka River, where the existing bridge will be replaced. Crews will also resurface Highway 75 from the bridge to Fifth Street in Wheaton. The resurfacing work is expected to start in August and will be done under traffic.

The road will be impassable at the bridge site, so local traffic will not be able to access Highway 75 from Wheaton. MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

RR Schroeder Construction, Inc., of Glenwood is the prime contractor for the $2.4 million project. For more information about the project, visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy75mustinka.

MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

