AgJunction Inc. Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors and Resolution to Reduce Stated Capital

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) ("AgJunction") announces that today it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of five nominees as directors of AgJunction to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour of and withheld from voting for each of the individual nominees as follows:

  FOR   WITHHELD
  Number   Percentage     Number   Percentage
Scott B. Edmonds 56,024,800   99.16%   473,662   0.84%
Lori S. Ell 56,024,800   99.16%   473,662   0.84%
Jonathan W. Ladd 44,619,504   78.97%   11,878,958   21.03%
Dr. M. Brett McMickell 56,411,612   99.85%   86,850   0.15%
Jose F. Suarez 45,701,796   80.89%   10,796,666   19.11%

In addition to certain other annual matters, the shareholders also approved a special resolution to reduce the stated capital of the common shares of AgJunction by $125 million, as more particularly described in the management information circular – proxy statement of AgJunction dated April 23, 2020. The results of the ballot were as follows:

  FOR     AGAINST
  Number   Percentage     Number   Percentage
  46,031,433   81.47%   10,467,029   18.53%

About AgJunction
AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision agriculture manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant®, Wheelman®, Whirl™ and Handsfreefarm®. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

For further information, please contact:

Media
AgJunction Inc.
press@agjunction.com  

Investor Relations
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach, Managing Director
1-949-574-3860
AJX@gatewayir.com

 

