Domo Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo , Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for the fiscal 2021 first quarter ended April 30, 2020.

Fiscal First Quarter Results

Total revenue was $48.6 million, an increase of 19% year over year

Subscription revenue was $42.4 million, an increase of 23% year over year

Subscription revenue represented 87% of total revenue

Billings were $46.5 million or 13% year-over-year growth

Net cash used in operating activities was $12.9 million, an improvement of 52% year over year

Adjusted net cash used in operating activities was $9.3 million, an improvement of 58% year over year

Subscription gross margin was 79%, an improvement of 2 percentage points from Q1 FY20

GAAP operating margin improved by 36 percentage points year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 34 percentage points year over year

GAAP net loss was $24.9 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $0.88, based on 28.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $18.4 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.65, based on 28.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $88.1 million as of April 30, 2020

"Our company was built to deliver exactly what is needed today — real-time information packaged for easy consumption, for widespread distribution on any device, at massive scale, and available in record time,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. "We are pleased we could help the governors of three states have access to the actionable data they need to manage through the current health crisis. We are now applying the same capabilities to the private sector to help them manage their employee base and help them safely get back to work with apps and solutions built on our platform to address this specific opportunity."

Recent Highlights

We believe the following points and accolades from the last quarter are additional indicators of what’s to come in our business through our commitment to product innovation, go-to-market initiatives and customer success:

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of June 4, 2020, Domo is providing the following guidance for Q2 and full year fiscal 2021:

Q2 Fiscal 2021

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $48.5 million to $49.5 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.48 and $0.52 based on 29.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Full Year Fiscal 2021

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $194.0 million to $200.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $1.96 and $2.06 based on 29.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Call Details

Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2021 first quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at https://www.domo.com/ir. A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 491-5762 and internationally at (763) 416-6939, with conference ID#8687253. A replay will be available via webcast or at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 until midnight (ET) June 18, 2020.

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2019 2020 Revenue: Subscription $ 34,391 $ 42,436 Professional services and other 6,407 6,125 Total revenue 40,798 48,561 Cost of revenue: Subscription (1) 8,035 9,105 Professional services and other (1) 4,769 5,004 Total cost of revenue 12,804 14,109 Gross profit 27,994 34,452 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 35,949 29,096 Research and development (1) 17,099 17,453 General and administrative (1), (2), (3) 8,017 9,869 Total operating expenses 61,065 56,418 Loss from operations (33,071 ) (21,966 ) Other expense, net (1) (2,325 ) (2,724 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (35,396 ) (24,690 ) Provision for income taxes 140 205 Net loss $ (35,536 ) $ (24,895 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (1.32 ) $ (0.88 ) Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted) 26,966 28,450 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows: Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 123 $ 226 Professional services and other 93 103 Sales and marketing 4,008 1,826 Research and development 2,065 1,877 General and administrative 1,238 2,397 Other expense, net 48 47 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 7,575 $ 6,476 (2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows: General and administrative $ 20 $ 20 (3) Includes reversal of contingent tax-related accrual, as follows: General and administrative $ (1,293 ) $ -





Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, April 30, 2020 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,843 $ 75,543 Short-term investments 17,967 12,571 Accounts receivable, net 47,967 29,644 Contract acquisition costs 12,676 12,513 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,809 12,507 Total current assets 172,262 142,778 Property and equipment, net 12,816 13,111 Right-of-use assets - 11,095 Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 17,083 15,641 Intangible assets, net 3,865 3,815 Goodwill 9,478 9,478 Other assets 1,234 1,300 Total assets $ 216,738 $ 197,218 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,298 $ 2,347 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 46,473 30,892 Lease liabilities - 3,610 Current portion of deferred revenue 105,290 104,804 Total current liabilities 154,061 141,653 Lease liabilities, noncurrent - 8,166 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 4,454 2,916 Other liabilities, noncurrent 6,329 6,415 Long-term debt 101,074 102,056 Total liabilities 265,918 261,206 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 28 29 Additional paid-in capital 988,141 998,271 Accumulated other comprehensive income 389 345 Accumulated deficit (1,037,738 ) (1,062,633 ) Total stockholders' deficit (49,180 ) (63,988 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 216,738 $ 197,218





Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (35,536 ) $ (24,895 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,764 1,293 Non-cash lease expense - 951 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 2,678 3,408 Stock-based compensation 7,575 6,476 Other, net (659 ) 879 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 12,214 18,323 Contract acquisition costs (2,062 ) (1,926 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,493 ) 213 Accounts payable 551 45 Operating lease liabilities - (905 ) Accrued and other liabilities (8,977 ) (14,751 ) Deferred revenue 267 (2,024 ) Net cash used in operating activities (26,678 ) (12,913 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,474 ) (1,363 ) Purchases of securities available for sale (63,008 ) (11,149 ) Proceeds from maturities of securities available for sale - 16,600 Purchases of intangible assets - (104 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (64,482 ) 3,984 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan 4,518 3,659 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (900 ) (38 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,338 11 Net cash provided by financing activities 4,956 3,632 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6 ) (3 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (86,210 ) (5,300 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 176,973 80,843 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 90,763 $ 75,543



