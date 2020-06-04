Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Company Ended First Quarter with $217 Million in Cash and Marketable Securities and No Debt

LYNNWOOD, Wash., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the first quarter ended May 2, 2020.

Total net sales for the first quarter ended May 2, 2020 (13 weeks) decreased 35.3% to $137.8 million from $212.9 million in the first quarter ended May 4, 2019 (13 weeks). Net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $21.1 million, or $(0.84) per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year. Included in this amount is $1.5 million or $0.5 cents associated with the impairment of our right of use assets and fixed assets.

At May 2, 2020, cash and current marketable securities increased $49.2 million or 29.3% to $217.2 million, compared to cash and current marketable securities of $168.0 million at May 4, 2019. The increase in cash and current marketable securities was driven by cash generated through operations throughout 2019 partially offset by capital expenditures and $13.4 million of share repurchases through the company's stock buyback program prior to our stores closing due to COVID-19. We ended the quarter with no debt.

“We came into fiscal 2020 in a strong financial position and the new year was off to a good start with first quarter sales and earnings tracking ahead of expectations through early-March,” commented Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc. “Following the outbreak of COVID-19 we closed all of our stores in accordance with state and local guidelines to protect the health and safety of our customers, employees and the communities in which we operate. We immediately shifted our focus to increasing financial flexibility and directing resources towards continuing to engage and service our customers through our digital platforms. We took many difficult actions, but remained committed to our full time employees across the organization who have helped us create the strong culture and brand that has driven our success. We have made this investment throughout the closures and we believe we are already seeing a return on our investment in our ability to connect with our communities during closure and open stores quickly and safely as government guidelines allow. With a history of managing the capital of the organization and quickly adapting to changing environments, we are confident in Zumiez’s ability to weather this crisis and emerge well positioned to further expand our market share and resume our long track record of creating value for our shareholders.”

Actions Taken In Response to COVID-19

As part of the COVID-19 response, the Company has taken the following actions to preserve financial liquidity and financial flexibility:

Suspended hiring, laid off virtually all part-time staff, eliminated substantially all planned fiscal 2020 bonuses and delayed majority of merit raises,

Lowered operating costs, including travel, marketing and other non-essential items,

Reduced capital spend by delaying or cancelling select projects,

Reduced planned inventory receipts by cancelling or delaying orders,

Suspended rent payments while negotiating rent relief with landlords and delayed or canceled planned new store openings,

Extended payment terms for both merchandise and non-merchandise vendor invoices, and

Paused share repurchases.

Store Re-Opening Update

Late in the first quarter the Company began reopening some stores with most at reduced hours in accordance with governmental regulations. The company ended the first quarter with 65 or 9% of our 719 stores open. We ended the period ending May 30, 2020 with 493 open stores consisting of 432 Zumiez stores in North America, 49 Blue Tomato stores in Europe and 12 Fast Times stores in Australia, representing 69% of our total stores. All stores are operating under enhanced measures to ensure the health and safety of employees and customers, including

requiring our employees to wear masks,

providing hand sanitizer in multiple locations throughout the store,

implementing enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols,

reconfiguring sales floors to promote physical distancing, and

modifying employee and customer interactions to limit contact.

May 2020 Sales

The Company's total net sales decreased 8.6% for the four-week period ended May 30, 2020 compared to an increase of 2.6% for the four-week period ended June 1, 2019 primarily based on closures continuing into May with some areas not expected to open until June, offset by better than expected results in stores open and our e-commerce demand. Comparable store sales for locations opened in May as well as our e-commerce traffic increased 79.6%. By channel, our open store comparable sales were 38.5% and our e-commerce sales were 181.6% in May.

Outlook

Due to the fast-moving nature of this situation and the uncertainty of impacts on revenue and costs, the Company previously withdrew its full year fiscal 2020 guidance. The Company is not providing an updated outlook at this time for the second quarter or the year.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of May 30, 2020, we operated 719 stores, including 606 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 49 in Europe and 12 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended May 2, 2020 % of Sales May 4, 2019 % of Sales Net sales $ 137,772 100.0 % $ 212,928 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 114,036 82.8 % 146,464 68.8 % Gross profit 23,736 17.2 % 66,464 31.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 51,584 37.4 % 65,496 30.7 % Operating (loss) profit (27,848 ) (20.2 %) 968 0.5 % Interest income, net 1,074 0.8 % 852 0.4 % Other income, net 106 0.0 % 153 0.0 % (Loss) earnings before income taxes (26,668 ) (19.4 %) 1,973 0.9 % Provision for income taxes (5,567 ) (4.1 %) 1,180 0.5 % Net (loss) income $ (21,101 ) (15.3 %) $ 793 0.4 % Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.84 ) $ 0.03 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.84 ) $ 0.03 Weighted average shares used in computation of (loss) earnings per share: Basic 25,040 25,090 Diluted 25,040 25,351

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

May 2, 2020 February 1, 2020 May 4, 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,731 $ 52,428 $ 60,616 Marketable securities 153,494 198,768 107,364 Receivables 16,837 16,841 15,083 Inventories 136,354 135,095 135,959 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,179 9,456 9,616 Total current assets 375,595 412,588 328,638 Fixed assets, net 109,573 113,051 116,830 Operating lease right-of-use assets 285,416 301,784 301,980 Goodwill 56,706 57,099 57,682 Intangible assets, net 14,366 14,564 14,852 Deferred tax assets, net 11,206 6,303 6,312 Other long-term assets 8,571 8,869 8,442 Total long-term assets 485,838 501,670 506,098 Total assets $ 861,433 $ 914,258 $ 834,736 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 49,497 $ 47,787 $ 54,454 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 13,173 23,653 15,302 Income taxes payable 4,430 4,686 65 Operating lease liabilities 70,584 61,800 54,469 Other liabilities 19,197 21,784 19,675 Total current liabilities 156,881 159,710 143,965 Long-term operating lease liabilities 269,608 284,717 293,375 Other long-term liabilities 3,790 3,745 3,436 Total long-term liabilities 273,398 288,462 296,811 Total liabilities 430,279 448,172 440,776 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — — Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 25,431 shares issued and outstanding at May 2, 2020, 25,828 shares issued and outstanding at February 1, 2020 and 25,741 shares issued and outstanding at May 4, 2019 163,349 161,458 155,104 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,896 ) (12,591 ) (12,275 ) Retained earnings 282,701 317,219 251,131 Total shareholders’ equity 431,154 466,086 393,960 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 861,433 $ 914,258 $ 834,736

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended May 2, 2020 May 4, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (21,101 ) $ 793 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 6,096 6,263 Noncash lease expense 14,996 13,371 Deferred taxes (4,856 ) 1,249 Stock-based compensation expense 1,556 1,693 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,514 123 Other (173 ) 101 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 1,918 4,708 Inventories (2,031 ) (7,540 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,354 (167 ) Trade accounts payable 1,074 19,568 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes (10,423 ) (5,636 ) Income taxes payable (1,078 ) (7,104 ) Operating lease liabilities (6,948 ) (13,770 ) Other liabilities (2,440 ) (3,790 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (17,542 ) 9,862 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to fixed assets (2,504 ) (3,331 ) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (9,106 ) (33,385 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 54,344 39,001 Net cash provided by investing activities 42,734 2,285 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards 428 583 Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards (93 ) (238 ) Common stock repurchased (13,417 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (13,082 ) 345 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (853 ) (466 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 11,257 12,026 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 58,991 54,271 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 70,248 $ 66,297 Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 343 $ 7,038 Accrual for purchases of fixed assets 1,976 1,583

