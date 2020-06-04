Route 4034 Road Closure Next Week in South Creek Township, Bradford County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 4034 (Roaring Run Road) in South Creek Township, Bradford County, will be closed beginning next week.

On Monday, June 8, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will close Roaring Run Road at the intersection with Congdon Road, while they replace a deteriorating pipe.

A detour using Route 14 in South Creek and Troy Townships and Route 4034 in Troy and Wells Townships will be in place while the work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, June 12, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

