Lane Restrictions Expected on Route 20 Bridge in Girard Township, Erie Count

​Lane restrictions will be in place later this month at the Route 20 (Ridge Road) Bridge over Elk Creek in Girard Township, Erie County.

The bridge is located about one-quarter of a mile west of the intersection with Rice Avenue (Route 18) in Girard.

The restrictions are necessary to complete work on the bridge in connection with a preservation project that started in 2018. The schedule calls for some periods of nighttime work.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on June 10, 2020 for a single day, weather permitting, and then starting June 15, 2020 for approximately two weeks.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

