Lane Restrictions Planned for Wattsburg Road Bridge in Waterford Township, Erie County

​Lane restrictions will be in place on the Wattsburg Road (Route 2006) over French Creek in Waterford Township, Erie County starting June 15, 2020.

The bridge is located approximately one-quarter mile east of the intersection with Juva Valley Road.

The restrictions are necessary for work to be completed in connection with a preservation project that start in 2019.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane that will controlled by flaggers and temporary stop signs. The single-lane restriction is expected to be in place for approximately one month, weather permitting.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

