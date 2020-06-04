Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bridge Closing and Detour Route to be Implemented on SR 107, Scott Township, Lackawanna County

There will be emergency bridge repair work on SR 107 Segment 210 Offset 1922 in Scott Township, Lackawanna County starting on Friday, June 5, 2020.  Work includes but is not limited to deck repairs, structure wall repairs, sediment removal, and drainage installation.  This work will continue through Friday, June 19, 2020.  

The 9.8 mile detour route will be implemented from Friday, June 5, 2020 through Friday, June 19, 2020.  The completion date is weather dependent.  Motorists should use alternative routes when traveling in the area.  

The detour will use Business Route 6 to PA Route 247 for PA Route 107 Northbound and PA Route 247 to Business Route 6 for PA Route 107 Southbound.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4

