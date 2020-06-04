DEP Announces Free Fishing Day to Be Held Saturday, June 6

(20/P026) TRENTON – New anglers and those already hooked on fishing are encouraged to visit their favorite waterway on Saturday, June 6 for the first Free Fishing Day of the year, Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe announced.

Anglers are required to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another and are encouraged to wear face masks or coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Free Fishing Days are held annually in conjunction with National Fishing and Boating Week. Anglers are welcome to fish in New Jersey’s public waterways on June 6 without a license or trout stamp, but all other regulations, including size and daily catch limits will remain in effect. A second Free Fishing Day will be held Oct. 17.

“New Jersey has some of the best freshwater fishing available, and there are many advantages to participating in this event,” Commissioner McCabe said. “Fishing provides a great way to get outdoors and spend time with family, as well as an excellent opportunity to learn about conservation and how to be a good steward of our natural resources.”

Free Fishing Days provide an opportunity for beginners to try fishing for the first time. Experienced anglers with a fishing license may want to consider taking with them a friend or family member who has never been fishing, to interest them in a healthy and fun activity.

“Freshwater fishing in New Jersey has never been better, with more kinds of fish and more places for people to catch them than ever before,” said Division of Fish and Wildlife Director Dave Golden. “Cold, clear streams support a top-rate trout fishery, and our warm-water fishing for species such as northern pike, channel catfish, largemouth and smallmouth bass and pickerel, as well as numerous pan fish species, is outstanding.”

After the Free Fishing Day, anglers may introduce friends or family members to fishing by getting a Fishing Buddy License. The license is available at reduced cost for existing anglers and beginners, or two new anglers. Learn more at www.njfishandwildlife.com/fishbuddy.htm.

For more information about Free Fishing Days, visit www.njfishandwildlife.com/ffd.htm.

Anglers are urged to respect private landowners who allow fishing on their properties by obeying boundary signs and not littering. Fishing regulations may be found in the New Jersey Freshwater Fishing Digest at www.njfishandwildlife.com/digfsh.htm.

