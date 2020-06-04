Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pilgrim’s Pride Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​The Portnoy Law Firm advises Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into alleged violations of securities laws, and may file a lawsuit on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, including eligibility for appointment as a class representative. Class representatives are appointed by the court to act as a fiduciary on behalf of other injured investors.

The investigation focuses on whether the company’s officers and directors misled investors concerning the company’s compliance with antitrust regulations. On June 3, 2020, it was reported that the chief executive officer of Pilgrim's, America's second-biggest chicken producer, was charged by Federal prosecutors with conspiring to fix prices as part of an antitrust investigation of chicken-processing companies.

On this news, the Company's share price fell over 12% on June 3, 2020.

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


