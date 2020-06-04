Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Brad Pyatt Reflects on Continued Professional Success Following Illustrious Career in Football

Brad Pyatt Has a Winning Brand with TruWomen

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brad Pyatt helped to develop TruWomen as a part of his company TruBrands. However, it’s his wife Stephanie Pyatt who is the founder of this business model.

Brad Pyatt is the leader of Tru Brands, and left the nutritional supplement company MusclePharm in 2016. He received the trademarks for TruWomen early in 2018. TruWomen is said to be a company with a range of wellness products like snacks, breakfast bars, clothing, athletic bags, and more. TruWomen got started with protein powder, as well as protein bars with an ingredients list including brown rice protein and cassava flour.

Brad Pyatt’s Inspiring Beginnings Before Tru Brands and TruWomen

Brad Pyatt was an NFL athlete until he decided to retire from playing football in 2008. Brad Pyatt had a vision that caused him to become an entrepreneur and soon he was listed on the Top 50 Successful Athlete Entrepreneurs list. It surely comes as little surprise that a man with a strong athletic background decided to go into business selling health and wellness products and has such a versatile company model in place to allow him to re-imagine his brand and turn to other industries if he has the inclination or another fledging entrepreneur approaches him.

As it stands, Brad Pyatt has worked with several people who wanted to develop their business ideas and gain some support. Since he has over 15 combined years of success in the fields of health & wellness, sports, and food & beverage, Brad Byatt definitely has the ability to serve as an esteemed consultant for people that want to scale and startup businesses like TruWomen. Brad Pyatt brings a wealth of expertise when it comes to product and brand innovation, product development, marketing, and developing brands. He also has a great network which makes it possible to connect people with similar visions or to serve as mentors.

TruWomen Soars as an Innovative Business

Brad Pyatt and his wife Stephanie surely came up with a winning business design with their branding and selection of products to sell. TruWomen only has grown in success and popularity over the past year and a half. TruWomen appeals to women of all ages and improves their health and well-being with a variety of flavorful and nourishing bars as well as other health food products.

Brad Pyatt consulted with Stephanie in order to support her mission to start TruWomen. He believed in its objectives and that it could help many women in their quest for better health and fitness. Feel free to reach out to Brad Pyatt through his personal website or on social media, along with the rest of the TruWomen team.

