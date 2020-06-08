Rub Dad the Right Way this Father's Day
Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian offers a 50-minute CBD Massage coupled with a special dry rub by TRIBUTE Restaurant just in time for Father’s DayHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Father’s Day is fast approaching and people are ready to celebrate, but the rub is, they don’t know what to give the dads in their life. The team at The Houstonian have cooked up a new package that will make any dad feel relaxed and appreciated: a special rub down at Solaya Spa & Salon and a proprietary dry rub from TRIBUTE for his next BBQ. The package, dubbed “The Ultimate Rub,” is available for $160 and includes a 50-minute CBD massage and bottle of Texas Dry Rub.
Your favorite dad will love the 50-minute CBD massage, a treatment focused on reducing inflammation throughout the body and releasing muscular tension and pain. The massage incorporates the amazing benefits of CBD plus natural ingredients and essential oils. As an added bonus, dad’s therapist will address his specific needs from therapeutic to deep tissue massage techniques, giving him the reset he needs.
What really makes this the gift that keeps on giving is TRIBUTE’s Texas Dry Rub. Created by Executive Chef Neal Cox and his team, this dry rub is delicious on steak, pork, chicken, fish and more, and includes a proprietary mix of dried chile and spices that dad will enjoy long after his time on the massage table and is sure to up his grilling game.
To order The Ultimate Rub, visit Solaya Spa & Salon in-person or call 713-263-6500.
About Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian – Opened in February 2020 and located in Houston’s Highland Village, Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian offers beautiful, light-filled spaces, and the friendly and experienced service of The Houstonian. Guests will recognize many of their favorite services carried over from its beloved sister spa, Trellis Spa. Hair, massage, facial, waxing, nail and makeup services are available. Appointments may be made by calling 713-263-6500 or visiting www.SolayaHouston.com.
