2020-06-04 10:14:52.657 Springfield Resident's $20,000 Scratchers Win Turns in to $100,000 Top Prize

2020-06-04 10:14:52.657

Carey Jones of Springfield was with his daughter when he purchased a Missouri Lottery “Heaps of $500s” Scratchers ticket at Cash Saver, 2650 W. Kearney, in Springfield. At first, he thought his ticket held a $20,000 prize, and he could hardly believe his good luck.

"Oh, no.” he recalled of his reaction. “This can't be. I must be wrong.”

Jones then took out his phone to check the ticket on the Missouri Lottery app.

“I thought it was just $20,000, so I said, ‘Let me make sure.’ I scanned and it said, ‘BAM! $100,000!’”

Jones had discovered the first “Heaps of $500s” top prize of $100,000.

When asked how he and his daughter handled the surprise, he said, “Oh Lord. We had to pull over a minute to think about it.”

“Heaps of $500s” is a $5 ticket with more than $10.1 million in unclaimed prizes remaining in the game, including three more top prizes. Remaining prize amounts for all Scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery app.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Greene County won more than $42.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $4.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $24.1 million went to education programs in the county.