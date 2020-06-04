Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,359 in the last 365 days.

2020-06-04 10:14:52.657 Springfield Resident's $20,000 Scratchers Win Turns in to $100,000 Top Prize

2020-06-04 10:14:52.657

Story Photo

Carey Jones of Springfield was with his daughter when he purchased a Missouri Lottery “Heaps of $500s” Scratchers ticket at Cash Saver, 2650 W. Kearney, in Springfield. At first, he thought his ticket held  a $20,000 prize, and he could hardly believe his good luck. 

"Oh, no.” he recalled of his reaction. “This can't be. I must be wrong.” 

Jones then took out his phone to check the ticket on the Missouri Lottery app. 

“I thought it was just $20,000, so I said, ‘Let me make sure.’ I scanned and it said, ‘BAM! $100,000!’” 

Jones had discovered the first “Heaps of $500s” top prize of $100,000.

When asked how he and his daughter handled the surprise, he said, “Oh Lord. We had to pull over a minute to think about it.” 

“Heaps of $500s” is a $5 ticket with more than $10.1 million in unclaimed prizes remaining in the game, including three more top prizes. Remaining prize amounts for all Scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery app.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Greene County won more than $42.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $4.2 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $24.1 million went to education programs in the county.

You just read:

2020-06-04 10:14:52.657 Springfield Resident's $20,000 Scratchers Win Turns in to $100,000 Top Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.