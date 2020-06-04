2020-06-04 12:18:53.327 St. Ann Man Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
It was Raphael Gathuru’s lucky day after he uncovered a $100,000 Missouri Lottery Scratchers prize. Gathuru won on a “$4,000,000 Payout” Scratchers ticket purchased at Crown Mark,10123 St. Charles Rock Road, in St. Ann.

“$4,000,000 Payout” is a $20 Scratchers ticket with two $4 million top prizes yet to be claimed. Gathuru won one of 16 $100,000 prizes offered in the game. 

In the last fiscal year, players in St Louis County won more than $168.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $16.3 million in the same time period, and more than $32.3 million of Missouri Lottery proceeds supported educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of the programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com

 

 

