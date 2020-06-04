2020-06-04 12:31:00.967 Crocker Woman Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2020-06-04 12:31:00.967

Leeanna Pitts scratched her way to a $100,000 top prize while playing a Missouri Lottery “20X The Winnings” Scratchers ticket. Pitts claimed the game’s first top prize after she revealed a “20X” symbol that multiplied her original prize by 20.

Pitts purchased the winning ticket at Jiffy Stop Food Mart, 389 Highway 42, in Kaiser.

“20X The Winnings” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $10.1 million in remaining prizes, including four more $100,000 top prizes.

Last fiscal year, players in Miller County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $395,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $584,000 went to education programs in the county.