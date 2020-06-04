N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Announces New Executive Director

RALEIGH, N.C. (June 4, 2020) – At its meeting yesterday, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission named Major Cameron “Cam” Ingram as executive director of the agency. Ingram will transition into his new role on or before Aug. 1, 2020.

“Last fall we began an extensive nationwide search for the agency’s executive director position,” said Monty Crump, the Commission’s vice chairman and chair of the Executive Search Committee. “We were pleased with the process that resulted in 92 well-qualified applicants.”

Ingram, who has been with the Commission since 1997, previously served as the Major of Field Operations for the agency’s Law Enforcement Division.

“Given Cam’s decades of experience in various leadership roles at the Wildlife Commission, I am confident he will continue to lead the agency in a positive direction,” said David Hoyle Jr., chairman of the Commission, the 19-member governing board of the agency.”

Ingram, 47, resides in Climax, N.C. with his wife, Renee, and two daughters, Brynne and Brooke. A graduate of East Carolina University, he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Parks and Recreation with a concentration in Natural Resource Management.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to lead the agency to which I have dedicated my entire career,” said Ingram. “I look forward to leading the agency’s passionate staff who exhibit their dedication through their hard work conserving North Carolina’s fish and wildlife resources.”

As executive director, Ingram will oversee a statewide agency of six divisions, 650 permanent employees and an annual operating budget of approximately $89 million. Agency operations include maintaining more than 2 million acres of public lands for hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation; operating six fish hatcheries for stocking public waters; maintaining eight shooting ranges; providing hundreds of free boating access areas and publicly-accessible places to fish on more than 100 different bodies of water; operating three education centers; and offering free hunter education and recreational boating safety courses.

Ingram replaces Gordon Myers, who is retiring after serving as the agency’s Executive Director for nearly 12 years.

“I have had the pleasure of working closely with Cam over the past few years,” Myers said. “His smart, thoughtful and personable leadership, along with his many years of field and management experience, will serve the agency well into the future.”

