VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Takes Action Against Two Florida Vaping Companies Marketing to Minors

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am appalled at the marketing of these addictive products to minors by the defendants in this case. These companies’ marketing practices include labeling and advertising similar to children’s breakfast cereal products, among others, and video game giveaways, to entice our children to buy their addictive products. As Florida’s Attorney General, and a mother, I will not allow these companies, or any other vaping business, to violate the law and target our children with products that are addictive and particularly harmful to their still developing minds and bodies.”

Pictured below is an example of a Lizard Juice advertisement uncovered by the Attorney General’s investigation.