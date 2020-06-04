Robertson County Man Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

ROBERTSON COUNTY – A joint investigation by TBI and FBI Special Agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has resulted in the arrest of a White House man on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In May, TBI Agents received information via a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) stating that between April 30th and May 6th, an individual had uploaded multiple files of child pornography via private message on a social media platform. During the course of the investigation, that individual was identified as Brady Clark.

On Wednesday, TBI Agents, joined by officers with Homeland Security Investigations and the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Brady Clark (DOB 10/21/1974). He is charged with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He was booked into the Robertson County Jail. Bond had not been set at the time of this release.