Nutritional Products International and Mitch Gould’s Career Span Major Retailers Across the U.S. and Products from Consumer Packaged Goods to Beverages to Sports Nutrition, and Health and Wellness

Walmart. Gould’s been there. Costco. Gould’s been there. Target. Gould’s been there.

“I’ve visited virtually every major retail headquarters in the United States during my career,” said Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International in Boca Raton, FL. “From Walmart to Safeway to Costco to Home Depot to Walgreens, I’ve represented major brands seeking distribution to all these retailers.”

Other retailers Gould has worked with include Target, Meijer, Lowes, Menards, Sears, Albertsons, Vitamin World, Vitamin Shoppe, CVS, 7-11 and Circle K, to name a few.

Gould's career also brought him to some of the most prominent athletes and celebrities in the world: Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan Chuck Liddell, Ronnie Coleman, Steve Garvey, Joe Theismann, Wayne Gretzky, and Roberto Clemente Jr.

“It has been quite a ride, but there is a lot more to do. My success is unparalleled and unprecedented,” Gould said, adding that he continues to bring the latest and most innovative brands to the American consumer.

“With actor Steven Seagal, I developed the ‘Lightning Bolt Energy Drink” and had it on the shelves at Walmart and 7-11 nationwide within a year. That is record speed to market,” Gould said.

In the early 2000s, Gould worked with current NPI president, Jeff Fernandez, who was responsible for creating Amazon’s health and wellness and sports nutrition categories from inception when he worked as a retail buyer at the online giant.

“At that time, Amazon was only selling books and electronics,” Gould said. “I placed more than 150 brands on Amazon’s new health and wellness and sports nutrition categories. I placed powerhouse brands such as MuscleTech, BSN, Optimum Nutrition, and CytoSport on Amazon. It is nice to have a place in Amazon’s history.”

Gould is not resting on past successes as he works on his fourth decade in the retail industry.

“I am talking to manufacturers and brand developers on a global basis. I am waking up with Europe and going to sleep with Asia. I am bringing my retail distribution expertise to foreign brands seeking American distribution.”

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand the distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

