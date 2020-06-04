SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG) Announces Genorocity API Sandbox Release for Private (Closed-loop) Virtual Card Issuing, Processing & Settlement Integration for Point-of-Sale Solutions & Payment Gateways

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG):



The payment industry is challenged by the lack of products or applications that can handle the payment process throughout the ecosystem with multiple channels and capabilities of supporting various types of integrations requiring routing to specific Hosts or Switches.

Solution: The solution we offer creates a unique global opportunity providing a niche solution for Issuing and Routing of transaction authorizations to our Host configuration from the Point-of-Sale and Customers Wallet with any payment gateway. This allows seamless integration of our private or close-loop virtual card schemes integration with popular Point-of-Sale solution providers and payment gateways, further enabling merchants and wallet customers a contactless transaction over EMV POS Devices, E-commerce & Mobility APPs.

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) announced the release of the Genorocity Card Issuing, Processing and Settlement API’s Sandbox for integration with Point-of-Sales and Payment Gateways further enhancing the offering across Brick and Mortar, E-commerce and Mobility which is perfect for Retail, Transit (Airlines, Trains, Buses, Cruise liners), HealthCare, Hotel & Entertainment, Restaurants, Events, Multi-Tenant merchant properties and so many more market segments. The solution offers Enterprises the ability to build-out their own environment with the ability of offering Close-Loop and Open-Loop transactions for both Online and Offline connectivity.

Massimo Barone, CEO, stated, “We work with many partners to design and implement strategies that will enable their Client base. There are many variables to consider and for many the biggest challenge or barrier is the Point-of-Sale or In transit, and integrating two way channel transactions to fully deliver a 360 degree process without the costly burden of requiring new builds and 3rd party integrations. Our aim is to remove the complexity and make it a quick deployment.”

About us:

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG) is an industry leader in FinTech & PayTech specialized industry applications for the Cloud Mobility global markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets and marketplace, Digital ID-EKYC, Cross-border FX payments, Digital Workforce, Events Management, EdTech, and Ride Booking Tech. For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com

