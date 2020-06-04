4 JUNE UPDATE: Wisconsin National Guard conducting mobile testing at sites around the state

Citizen Soldiers and Citizen Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard collect specimens for COVID-19 testing June 2 at the Door County Justice Center in Sturgeon Bay, Wis. The Wisconsin National Guard has 25 COVID-19 specimen collection teams operating throughout the state. Wisconsin National Guard photo

A total of 25 specimen collection teams from the Wisconsin National Guard continue to operate across Wisconsin supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services effort to increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity.

The teams, comprised of nearly 600 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen in total, established mobile testing sites at locations ranging from correctional facilities and health clinics, to private businesses, and community-based testing sites.After collecting the specimens at each site, Wisconsin National Guard troops send the test kits to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-seven days following the test.

A number of specimen collection sites have ongoing operations including:

Dane County: Two teams established a community-based testing site at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison May 11. Over 11,200 specimens have been collected as of June 4. One team will conduct specimen collection June 4 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Madison.

Door County: One team established a community-based testing site June 2 at the Door County Justice Center in Sturgeon Bay and has collected nearly 250 specimens as of June 4.

Kenosha County: Two teams established a community-based testing site June 1 at Central High School in Kenosha and has collected over 450 specimens as of June 4. One team established a second community-based testing site June 4 at Kenosha's Tremper High School.

Langlade County: One team established a community-based testing site June 4 at the Langlade County Fairgrounds in Antigo.

Milwaukee County: Three teams established a community-based specimen collection site May 11 at 2701 S. Chase Avenue (UMOS) and it has collected 15,832 specimens as of June 4 (June 3 daily total: 441). Two teams established a second Milwaukee community-based collection site June 1 at Custer Stadium at 4300 W. Fairmount Avenue and collected over 600 specimens as of June 4. One team established a community-based specimen collection site June 4 at the Cudahy Water Utility in Cudahy.

Portage County: One team will conduct site-based specimen collection June 3-4 in Plover.

Racine County: One team established a community-based testing site June 2 in Mt. Pleasant and collected over 550 specimens as of June 4. One team will conduct specimen collection June 4 at an industrial facility in Racine. A third team initiated specimen collection June 4 at the Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center.

Sauk County: One team established a community-based specimen collection site June 4 at the Reedsburg High School in Reedsburg.

Adams County: One team conducted a community-based testing site June 2 at the Adams-Friendship High School in Adams and collected nearly 250 specimens.

Ashland County: One team completed a community-based specimen collection mission at Lake Superior Primary School in Ashland May 7. The team collected approximately 150 specimens.

Barron County: One team supported a community-based specimen collection mission at the St. Croix Casino Campground in Turtle Lake May 3-4. The team collected 230 specimens.

Brown County: One National Guard team on site at a food processing facility that began April 28 and concluded by 2 May and collected 738 specimens. Operations began at the Resch Center April 30 for focused-community testing for select businesses and their families. The Resch Center site then supported community-based testing May 4-22 and nearly 8,500 specimens were collected. Another Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection team supported a second community-based testing site at Casa ALBA in Green Bay May 6-22 and collected over 4,500 specimens.

Buffalo County: Community-based testing in Alma concluded May 1, where a National Guard team collected nearly 200 specimens.

Burnett County: One National Guard team supported a community-based testing site in Burnett County May 5 and collected 130 specimens.

Chippewa County: One team collected 20 specimens at a long-term care facility in Chippewa Falls May 20.

Clark County: One team conducted a community-based testing site at Thorp High School in Thorp May 13 and collected nearly 150 specimens. One team collected nearly 150 specimens at a long-term care facility in Colby May 20.

Crawford County: One National Guard specimen collection team collected nearly 300 specimens from a factory in Prairie Du Chien May 5. One team collected over 220 specimens at a long-term care facility in Prairie du Chien May 20.

Dane County: One team tested more than 1,000 staff and inmates at the Dane County Jail in Madison from April 24-27. One team collected over 300 specimens May 26 at a long-term care facility in Verona.

Dodge County: One team collected over 400 specimens at a food processing facility in Beaver Dam May 8-9. Two teams collected over 1,500 specimens May 26-28 at the Waupun Correctional Facility. Two teams collected over 1,900 specimens May 26-30 at the Dodge County Department of Corrections facility. One team collected over 300 specimens June 1 at the John C. Burke Correctional Center. One team conducted conduct site-based testing June 2 in Clyman and collected over 75 specimens.

Douglas County: One National Guard team supported a community-based testing site in Solon Springs May 6 and collected more than 170 specimens.

Eau Claire County: One team supported a community-based testing site at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire May 10-11 and collected just over 500 specimens.

Florence County: One team conducted a community-based testing site in Florence May 12 and collected 209 specimens.

Fond du Lac County: One team conducted site-based specimen collection in Fairwater May 16 and collected nearly 50 specimens. Two teams collected over 1,100 specimens May 28-30 at the Taycheedah Correctional Facility.

Grant County: One team tested more than 270 staff and residents at the Orchard Manor senior living facility in Lancaster April 25. Another team collected more than 230 specimens at a factory in Platteville May 4.

Green County: One team collected over 150 specimens May 26 at a long-term care facility in Monroe.

Jackson County: One team established a community-based testing site at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Black River Falls May 19 and collected over 170 specimens.

Juneau County: One team collected nearly 40 specimens at a facility-based testing site.

Kenosha County: More than 650 specimens collected April 28-29 at the Kenosha County Pre-trial facility and Kenosha County Detention Center. One team tested more than 130 individuals at a Pleasant Prairie meat processing facility May 2. Another team collected more than 400 specimens after completing a mission at meat packing facility in Kenosha May 7.

La Crosse County: One team established a community-based testing site at the Omni Center in Onalaska May 21 and collected over 300 specimens.

Lafayette County: One team collected over 125 specimens May 29 at a long-term care facility in Darlington.

Lincoln County: One team collected over 70 specimens at a senior living facility in Tomahawk May 18.

Manitowoc County: One team established a community-based testing site at the Manitowoc County Expo Grounds in Manitowoc May 21-22 and collected over 450 specimens.

Marathon County: One team established a community-based testing site at North Central Technical College in Wausau May 19 and collected over 220 specimens. One team collected over 250 specimens at a community-based specimen collection site May 29 at the Abbotsford Junior-Senior High School in Abbotsford.

Marinette County: One team conducted community-based testing site in Crivitz May 12-14 and collected nearly 770 specimens.

Menominee County: One team established a community-based testing site at the Menominee Department of Transit Services in Keshena May 15-19 and collected over 1,050 specimens.

Milwaukee County: One team tested nearly 1,000 staff and inmates at the Milwaukee County House of Corrections, and a second team completed more than 500 tests at a local meat processing facility April 28. A third team completed testing at a food processing facility in Milwaukee May 4 and collected more than 450 specimens. Another team collected more than 100 specimens at a meat-processing facility in Milwaukee May 8. Additionally, one team collected over 160 specimens May 12 at the Felmer O. Chaney and Marshall E. Sherrer Department of Corrections facilities. One team collected over 100 specimens at the Department of Corrections Women's Center in Milwaukee May 18. One team collecting nearly 1,000 specimens May 19-21 at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Center. One team supporting two local health clinics Apr. 20 to May 22 and collected over 400 specimens. Three teams conducted a community-based specimen collection site May 11-23 at 5760 W. Capitol Drive (Midtown) and collected 8,305 specimens. One team collected 19 specimens May 27 at a long-term care facility in Franklin. One team collected over 1,000 specimens May 29-June 1 at the Milwaukee Criminal Justice Facility.

Monroe County: One team collected 300 specimens May 22 at a long-term care facility in Sparta. One team collected over 50 specimens May 26 at the Wisconsin National Guard's Challenge Academy at Ft. McCoy.

Oneida County: One team established a community-based testing site at Lakeland High School in Minocqua May 20 and collected nearly 150 specimens. One team established a community-based testing site at Rhinelander High School in Rhinelander May 21 and collected 130 specimens.

Outagamie County: One team collected nearly 350 specimens at a long-term care facility in Kaukauna May 20. One team conducted a community-based testing site at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton May 11-22 and collected nearly 3,300 specimens. This site also supported Winnebago and Calumet counties. One team collected over 125 specimens June 1 at the Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center.

Ozaukee County: One team collected over 1,200 specimens at a community-based specimen collection site May 28-30 at Concordia University in Mequon.

Pierce County: One team collected over 100 specimens May 28 at a long-term care facility in Spring Valley.

Portage County: One team collected nearly 350 specimens at a community-based testing site at Portage County Health and Human Services in Stevens Point May 11-12.

Price County: One team collected 51 specimens at a community-based testing site at the DNR Ranger Station in Prentice May 17.

Racine County: One team collected more than 160 specimens at a food processing facility in Burlington May 4. Another team collected more than 150 specimens at a medical facility in Sturtevant May 7-8. One team conducted a community-based testing site at Burlington High School in Burlington May 11-15 and collected 1,662 specimens. A team collected nearly 650 specimens at a Department of Health Services facility in Union Grove May 14-16. One team collected over 230 specimens May 19 at an industrial facility today in Sturtevant. One team collected over 250 specimens May 21 at an industrial facility in Burlington. One team conducted a community-based testing site at Festival Hall in Racine May 18-30 and collected over 4,000 specimens.

Rock County: Two teams established community-based testing sites at Krueger Park and Telfer Park in Beloit May 15-22 and collected over 2,400 specimens. One team collected nearly 80 specimens May 26 at a long-term care facility in Brodhead. One team collected nearly 170 specimens May 29 at an industrial facility in Milton. One team collected over 70 specimens June 1 at a long-term care facility in Beloit.

Rusk County: One team collected nearly 120 specimens at a community-based testing site at the Rusk County Fairgrounds in Flambeau May 14.

Sauk County: More than 175 specimens collected during testing in Baraboo that concluded April 29; Lake Delton seasonal staff dormitory testing concluded April 25 with approximately 175 specimens collected. Another team collected more than 130 specimens at a community-based testing site May 7 in Spring Green.

Sawyer County: One team collected over 100 specimens at a community-based testing site at the Winter Fire Hall in Winter May 14. One team collected 262 specimens at a community-based testing site at the Hayward Wesleyan Church in Hayward May 15.

Sheboygan County: One team tested nearly 170 staff and residents at the Sunny Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center April 5. One team established a community-based specimen collection site May 28-30 at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth and collected over 250 specimens.

St. Croix County: One team collected nearly 230 specimens at a community-based specimen collection site in Baldwin May 8 and one team collected nearly 190 specimens at a community-based specimen collection site in River Falls May 9. One team conducted site-based specimen collection in New Richmond May 18 and collected nearly 40 specimens. One team collected over 100 specimens May 29 at a food-processing facility in River Falls.

Trempealeau County: One team established facility-based specimen collection in Whitehall May 16 and collected 25 specimens. One team established a community-based testing site at Arcadia High School in Arcadia May 20 and collected nearly 200 specimens.

Walworth County: One team collected more than 400 specimens at a food-processing facility in Darien May 7-8. One team collected over 225 specimens at a community-based testing site at West Park in Darien May 11-12. Two teams collected nearly 1,300 specimens at a community-based specimen collection site May 27-30 at Perkins Stadium on the UW-Whitewater campus in Whitewater.

Washington County: One team collected over 180 specimens at a long-term care facility in Slinger May 20. One team conducted a community-based testing June 1-3 at the Washington County Fairgrounds and collected over 1,200 specimens.

Waukesha County: One team operated a community-based testing site at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha May 9-12 where it collected nearly 925 specimens.

Waupaca County: One team collected over 170 specimens established a community-based specimen collection site May 28 at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds in Weyauwega. One team conducted site-based specimen collection June 3 near New London and collected nearly 125 specimens.

Waushara County: One team collected over, 1,200 specimens June 1-3 at the Red Granite Correctional Institution.

Winnebago County: Two teams collected over 800

Two teams collected over 800 specimens May 26-28 at Wisconsin Department of Health Services facilities in Oshkosh and Winnebago. One team collected over 150 specimens May 28 at the Winnebago Correctional Center. One team collected over 315 specimens May 29 at the Drug Abuse Correctional Center in Oshkosh. Wood County: One team collected over 250 specimens at a community-based specimen collection site in Wisconsin Rapids May 8-9. One team collected nearly 200 specimens at a community-based testing site June 2. at the Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield.

As of June 4, Wisconsin National Guard teams had collected 97,739 specimens statewide.

In addition, approximately 30 troops are working at a call center that informs people of their COVID-19 test results.

The Wisconsin National Guard has fulfilled a variety of roles across the state since its response to the COVID-19 pandemic began after a March 12 public health emergency declaration from Gov. Tony Evers. Ongoing Wisconsin National Guard missions include a warehousing mission where 13 Citizen Soldiers are assisting the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at a state warehouse receiving personal protective equipment (PPE) shipments from around the state, repackaging them, and redistributing them to areas in need.

A team of approximately 15 troops are serving as medical and administrative staff at a state-run voluntary self-isolation facilities in Milwaukee, while a second team is serving at a Milwaukee County-run self-isolation facility. A third team supported a state-run voluntary self-isolation facility in Madison from April 2 to May 27.

Meanwhile a team of Guard members is supporting the Dane County Coroner’s Office and assisting their office with mortuary affairs operations.

The Wisconsin National Guard has completed a number of other missions since the state’s response began in March including when it sent a team of six medics to a senior living facility in Grafton for three days to augment the staff after a COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a temporary staffing shortage.

More than 2,400 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen mobilized to support the Wisconsin Elections Commission during the April 7 election, where they served as poll workers across 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Guard troops also procured and distributed hand sanitizer, wipes, spray bottles, and PPE to polling sites statewide in advance of the election.

Another 160 Guard members served on State Active Duty as poll workers during the May 12 special election in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

Guard members also transported a group of Wisconsin citizens returning from a cruise ship with confirmed COVID-19 cases back to their homes in mid-March after a weeks-long ordeal.

All told, nearly 1,300 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard are now serving in direct support of the state’s response to COVID-19 in a variety of statuses.