AG Neronha alerts Rhode Islanders about legitimacy of Economic Impact Cards

Eligible Rhode Islanders without bank account information on file with IRS to receive stimulus payments by prepaid debit card

PROVIDENCE, RI – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha reminds Rhode Islanders that some individuals will receive their one-time federal stimulus payment in the mail on a prepaid debit card. The Office has received several inquiries from Rhode Islanders questioning the legitimacy of these cards.

There are three ways the federal government has provided these one-time payments, officially named Economic Impact Payments (EIP), to individuals: by direct deposit, by mailed check, or by mailed pre-paid debit card, called an EIP Card. Individuals who are eligible to receive an EIP, but do not have their bank account information on file with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), will receive their stimulus payment by EIP Card in the mail. The U.S. Department of the Treasury has reported that all of the EIP pre-paid debit cards have been mailed out.

"Right now, there are Rhode Islanders who may have overlooked their federal stimulus payment because of the manner in which they received it," said Attorney General Neronha. "We have heard from individuals who were skeptical about receiving a prepaid debit card in the mail or even mistook it for junk mail. Rhode Islanders should know that the federal government has indeed provided stimulus payments in this manner to a smaller subset of eligible people. Individuals are encouraged to contact our Office with questions or concerns related to Economic Impact Payment Cards."

In response to initial confusion about the EIP pre-paid debit cards, the U.S. Treasury has waived the $7.50 replacement fee for the first time an individual replaces the EIP Card and is providing customer service over the phone for consumers who threw away their EIP cards and no longer have an EIP card number.

Attorney General Neronha offers the following tips for Rhode Islanders concerned about the authenticity of their EIP Cards:

• EIP Card is a prepaid debit card that contains the money you are receiving as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The EIP Card is sponsored by the Treasury Department's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, managed by Money Network Financial, LLC and issued by Treasury's financial agent, MetaBank®, N.A.

• Your EIP Card will be mailed to you at the most recent mailing address filed with the IRS.

• Your EIP Card will arrive in a plain envelope from "Money Network Cardholder Services". The Visa name will appear on the front of the Card; the back of the Card has the name of the issuing bank, MetaBank®, N.A. Information included with the Card will explain that the Card is your EIP Card.

• You will only receive an EIP Card if you are eligible for an Economic Impact Payment and the IRS did not have your bank account information.

• You will not receive an EIP Card if you have received your stimulus payment through a direct deposit into your bank account.

• Follow the instructions sent with your EIP card or visit eipcard.com to activate.

Additional resources:

• Internal Revenue Service (IRS): Economic Impact Payment Information page (https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payment-information-center#collapseCollapsible1590764307370) • Economic Impact Payment Card website: Frequently Asked Questions page (https://www.eipcard.com/faq)

Call the Office of the Attorney General consumer protection team directly at 401-274-4400 (prompt 1) or e-mail consumers@riag.ri.gov with questions or concerns about your EIP card.

For general consumer guidance, tips, or other information, visit the RIAG COVID-19 Resource Page (http://www.riag.ri.gov/).