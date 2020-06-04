Travel Advisory: Lane Split Coming to I-95 South at Exit 19 in Providence

Split will be completely in place by 6 a.m. Friday, June 5

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will put in place a lane split on I-95 southbound at the Eddy Street Exit (Exit 19) tonight, Thursday, June 4. The split will be completely in place by 6 a.m. Friday, June 5 and will remain in place for two months.

This is part of the Bridge Group 1 project which includes routine bridge maintenance and rehabilitation of five bridges in the area two of which will have a full replacement. The total cost for this project is $19.5 million. It is scheduled for completion in May 2022.

The lane split will have one lane to the left and two lanes to the right which is a change from the current work zone configuration of three lanes to the left.

Travelers are advised to stay in their lane. All lanes go through. Adverse weather last week forced the postponement of this traffic change to tonight.

The Bridge Group 1 project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.