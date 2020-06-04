Colorado Gaming Commission Awards Gamble-usa.com and gamblecolorado.com Sports Betting Licenses

It is great to see another state open up to legal sports betting, and we hope to see more regulated online gambling markets open up across the US in the future.” — Apps4 Web Media Ltd founder and director Alex Windsor.

LONDON, UK, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two new websites, Gamble-usa.com and gamblecolorado.com, have been given approval from the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission to provide digital marketing services for online sportsbooks in Colorado. The sites have obtained a sports betting vendor minor license, enabling them to provide the latest sports betting information and marketing intel in the Centennial State. The license was voted on and ultimately given unanimous approval during a Commission meeting, which took place on May 21st, 2020. The license has been procured from parent company Apps4 Web Media Ltd.

“We are delighted to receive a license from the Colorado Commission," said Apps4 Web Media Ltd founder and director Alex Windsor. "It is great to see another state open up to legal sports betting, and we hope to see more regulated online gambling markets open up across the US in the future."

"It has been a really tough time for the gambling industry, as it has for many industries, during the current global pandemic," Windsor stated. "However, we are sure people will be excited to see sports return, and we are committed to providing Coloradans with all of the latest news and information regarding the legal sports betting options available in the state."

Mr. Windsor is sure that Colorado will prove to be a big market when it comes to sports betting. He said, "Colorado sports fans are known for being a passionate bunch, and they love their teams. Having a regulated sports betting market is exciting, and I am sure it will be a big success".

Colorado is home to several professional sports teams and has a population of more than 5 million residents. Legal sportsbooks are expected to be a significant revenue generator for the state. The tax rates are more than reasonable, along with the license fees, which puts Colorado in a great position to be the next significant online sports betting market in the United States. Pennsylvania and New Jersey have both had success since launching their own sports betting markets.

Once sport fully resumes in the state, many are predicting a rush from keen bettors looking to place a wager on their favorite teams and sports. With other 30 brick and mortar casino’s in Colorado, residents and visitors have already show a passion for gambling and many of the operators who are launching are hoping that players transition this enthusiasm online.

Gamble-usa.com launched in the summer of 2019, intending to provide the latest state gambling information. The site includes reviews for several of the biggest online sportsbooks and casinos to give users as much information as possible before choosing. Gamblecolorado.com will launch shortly, focusing exclusively on Colorado sports betting news, developments, and new sportsbook launches.

