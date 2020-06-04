Lysander Funds Limited Announces Lysander-Canso Credit Opportunities Fund is Open to Subscriptions from Registered Plans

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lysander Funds Limited (“Lysander”) announced today that Lysander-Canso Credit Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is open to subscriptions from registered plans. The Fund is now a “mutual fund trust” under Canadian tax legislation. Units of the Fund are now qualified investments for registered plans.



The Fund was launched as an alternative mutual fund on May 11, 2020. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth with a diversified portfolio composed primarily of debt and money market securities. The Fund will use alternative investment strategies such as engaging in short sales and purchasing securities on margin or with borrowed funds. Units of the Fund may be purchased and redeemed on a monthly basis.

Further information regarding the Fund is set out in the Fund’s prospectus documents. Investors and prospective investors should consult with their own advisors regarding their individual situations.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Lysander is the trustee and investment fund manager of the Fund. The head office of Lysander is located at 3080 Yonge Street, Suite 3037, Toronto, Ontario M4N 3N1.

For further information on Lysander, please visit www.lysanderfunds.com, email manager@lysanderfunds.com or you can reach Lysander at 1-877-308-6979.

Richard Usher-Jones

President

Lysander Funds Limited

Tel. No. 416-640-4275

Fax No. 416-855-6515



