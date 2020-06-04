GuideOne Insurance Selects One Inc for Digital Premium and Claims Payments

Upgrading both inbound and outbound payments will provide a consistent, modern customer experience

One Inc , a digital payments platform provider for insurance companies and managing general agencies (MGAs), is pleased to announce GuideOne Insurance (GuideOne) has selected the One Inc Digital Payments Platform to modernize the company's inbound and outbound payment capabilities.



Based in West Des Moines, Iowa, GuideOne has been in business for over 70 years and is one of the largest insurers of religious organizations, nonprofits, small businesses, and educational institutions in the United States. As part of the company's modernization strategy, GuideOne prioritized the improvement of customer engagement and the creation of a consistent user experience. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform was selected to provide digital premium and claims payment capabilities as part of that overall initiative.

"We are committed to helping our policyholders achieve their mission of serving others,” says Brian Nelson, senior vice president of claims at GuideOne. “Using the One Inc Digital Payment Platform for inbound and outbound payments processing, our policyholders can quickly send and receive payments with ease and convenience – allowing them to focus their time on driving positive change in their communities. We were impressed by the platform's extensive capabilities, and the One Inc team has been responsive, flexible, and thorough."

With the new digital payments platform, GuideOne's premium and claims payment processing capabilities expand to include credit and debit cards, instant digital payments, and ACH, as well as checks. The platform's suite of digital engagement tools, which allow real-time, event-based messaging and comprehensive security and compliance across all payment channels, were an essential part of the company's selection of One Inc. A successful track record integrating with Guidewire BillingCenter™, PolicyCenter™, and ClaimCenter™ and the flexibility to deploy on a schedule that aligned with GuideOne's cadence with minimal disruption to daily business operations were critical to the selection decision as well.

"GuideOne is a genuinely customer-centric company," said Christopher W. Ewing, president and CEO of One Inc. "We are proud that with our platform, GuideOne will be able to better serve their policyholders through a modern and engaging payments experience. We look forward to a long partnership and continuing to help them achieve their innovation goals through digital payments."

About One Inc

One Inc provides insurance companies a digital payments platform designed to increase retention, decrease admin expenses, and mitigate data security risk – while simplifying compliance. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing and disbursement, creating a frictionless premiums and claims payments experience. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneincsystems.com .

About GuideOne Insurance

GuideOne Insurance was founded in 1947 with a commitment to social responsibility. That tradition continues today, as the company proudly protects the people who strengthen our communities. GuideOne serves churches, nonprofit organizations, small businesses and educational institutions. We provide commercial property and liability, business owner’s policies (BOP), workers’ compensation, commercial auto, and many other liability needs. Through GuideOne National, our Specialty E&S carrier, we serve three industry verticals: infrastructure, construction and energy.

Rated “A-” (Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne is licensed in all 50 states through a network of distribution partners who serve more than 51,000 members. GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.guideone.com .

