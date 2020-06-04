Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
06-04-2020 Jackpot Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Powerball jackpot winning ticket worth an estimated $136.4 million ($108 million cash option) from the Wednesday, June 3, drawing was sold in West Virginia.

“Congratulations to the winner or winners of this incredible jackpot,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said. “West Virginia has had a long history of Powerball jackpot winners and we are so happy to have another winner of this magnitude from our great State.”

The winning ticket was sold at Go Mart #93 on Stokes Drive in Hinton, Summers County. That retailer will receive a $100,000 sales bonus for selling the lucky ticket. It was the only ticket in the country to match all six numbers for Wednesday’s drawing. The winning numbers were 1, 3, 26, 41, 64 and the Powerball number was 17.

The winner also has the option taking the cash option of $108 million instead of the annuitized grand prize of $136.4 million paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years.

The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, June 6 drawing now resets to $20 million.

The winner or winners are encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place. The Lottery also recommends they contact a financial advisor and/or an attorney before calling the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500, ext. 311 for details on how to claim.

