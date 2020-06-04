YRC Freight Recognized as 2019 Carrier of the Year by GlobalTranz

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) YRC Freight has been recognized as 2019 Carrier of the Year, Cross-Border LTL by GlobalTranz. YRC Freight offers superior cross-border services to Mexico and Canada and is the only LTL transportation provider with representatives on-site at all major border-crossings to expedite customs clearance.

“Receiving recognition from GlobalTranz for how we do business and how well we serve our customers is truly an honor,” said Jason Bergman, YRCW Chief Customer Officer and President of HNRY Logistics.

GlobalTranz, a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal transportation management system products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers, presented its carrier awards based on financial performance, technological innovation, collaboration, customer service, growth and overall excellence.

“We appreciate our employees who work day in and day out to deliver flexible, reliable LTL services across North America,” said Jim Ferguson, Vice President – 3PL Channel Solutions. “They are the backbone of YRC Freight earning the Carrier of the Year Award.”

2019 also brought top honors from Inbound Logistics magazine and Women in Trucking, who recognized YRC Freight as a Top 100 Trucker and a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation, respectively.

Learn more at YRCW.com.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than- truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

