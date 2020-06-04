Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Size, COVID19 Impact Analysis, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2025; Asserts Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Autoliv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Altera (Intel Corporation), Valeo Inc., Delphi Technologies, and more players profiled in automotive ECU market research report

The global automotive electronic control unit industry is expected to witness significant growth by reaching USD 106.88 billion by 2025, while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% between 2019 and 2025. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled "Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Powertrain, Braking Systems, Body Electronics, ADAS, Infotainment), By Vehicle (Passenger, LCV, HCV, Electric Vehicle), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2025.", observes that the market was worth USD 70.02 billion in 2018. Increasing the adoption of electric vehicles and stringent government regulations regarding vehicular emission limits will be the driving factors for the market growth during the forecast period.

An electronic control unit (ECU) is an automotive system that efficiently controls one or several electronic systems within the vehicle. ECUs have a long history as they were invented in 1970 and since then, have played a pivotal role in the significant evolution of automotive by shifting from mechanical systems to an electrically dominant system. Today, advancement in technology has changed the complexion of the market and the modern-day vehicles come fitted with over 100 built-in ECUs in them.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Foster Growth

Emission caused by the combustion of fossil fuels in automotive is proving to be a bane for the environment causing heavy degradation of air quality. Today, technological advancement has propelled the companies to develop a number of electric vehicles that drastically reduce fuel consumption and result in less emission.

In addition to this, the manufacturers are producing advanced electronic control units that aid in improving the fuel efficiency of the automotive. Increasing preference of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles is anticipated to drive the global automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market growth in the forthcoming years. Moreover, stringent government regulations regarding passenger safety and vehicular emission will positively contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.



Regional Analysis:

Increasing Sales of New Automotive in Asia-Pacific to Stoke Demand

Among the regions, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth while holding the highest global automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market revenue in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as stringent government regulations regarding vehicular emission limits and increasing sales of new automotive in the region.

Furthermore, advancement in electric vehicle technology witnessed in countries such as China and Japan in the region will bode well for the growth of the market. Europe, on the other hand, will witness steady growth for the market owing to increasing demand for communication and infotainment features in the passenger car segment.

North America is projected to witness exponential growth during the projected horizon. This is attributable to factors such as the growing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles in the region. Moreover, technological advancement in the manufacturing of ECUs is expected to contribute to market growth between 2019 and 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

Toshiba Launching New Gate Driver Switch for Automotive ECUs to Augur Growth

In May 2020, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation unveiled its new gate driver IC, TPD7107F. According to the company, the gate driver switch controls the overall conduction and shutting down of the current that is supplied to the automotive electronic control units (ECUs).

Additionally, it aids to reduce power consumption and the size of the ECUs to enable them to be maintenance-free. The adoption of strategies such as product launches, collaboration, and merger and acquisition by the companies is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.





List of the Companies Operating in the Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market are:

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

Autoliv

Robert Bosch GmbH

Altera (Intel Corporation)

Valeo Inc.

Delphi Technologies

NXP Semiconductors N.V.





