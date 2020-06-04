Reliance Global Group Inc. Announces its Strategic Partner Nsure.com Has Been Licensed to Operate and Sell Insurance in California

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, NJ, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RELI) ("Reliance" or the "Company") today announced that its strategic partner Nsure.com, America’s first licensed digital insurance agency®, has received a license to operate and sell insurance in the State of California. As a result, Nsure.com is now licensed in the States of Florida, Texas and California, with plans to further expand nationwide. Nsure.com is a licensed online insurance agency that utilizes state of the art digital technology to empower insurance consumers to compare rates across more than 40 top-rated insurance carriers and bind policies within minutes.



Wojtek Gudaszewski, CEO of Nsure.com, commented, “Thanks to the investment and alliance with Reliance, we have now added California to the states in which we are licensed. Importantly, California has the largest population in the United States. As a result, we are now licensed in the three most populous states in the nation, representing a significant portion of the total U.S. population, with plans to rapidly enter additional markets.”

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, stated, “This license in California is a major milestone for both Nsure.com and Reliance Global Group. In addition to the standalone potential of Nsure.com, there are significant synergies with our traditional ‘bricks-and-mortar’ agencies, which we expect will significantly reduce back-office expenses, as well as allow our agents to focus exclusively on selling new policies. As discussed on our conference call yesterday, we are pursuing an aggressive acquisition strategy within the insurance agency market, and Nsure.com is an important component of this strategy.”

About Nsure.com

Based in Florida, Nsure.com is the first all-digital licensed insurance agency that provides auto and home insurance via its secure website. Employing the most advanced data technology to track up-to-the-minute, real, not estimated, quotes from more than two dozen insurance carriers, Nsure.com enables customers to take complete control of the insurance buying process on their smartphones, tablets and computers. The company's platform delivers a hassle-free experience, from a streamlined application process and instant quotes to no sales pitches and a simple renewal process that automatically updates quotes just prior to expiration so that customers can take advantage of the best rates and coverage possible.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RELI) is moving forward with its goal to operate as a holding company for several companies in the real estate, insurance brokerage, and potentially other sectors. RELI's focus continues to be to grow the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of acquisition opportunities, including both real estate and insurance agencies. Insurance agencies, as opposed to insurance carriers, bear no insurance risk. The Company is controlled by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, a New York-based limited liability company, which is the owner and operator of numerous companies with core interests invested in real estate and insurance brokerage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

