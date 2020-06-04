Route 60 Noblestown Road Slide Repair Work begins Friday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide repair work on Route 60 (Noblestown Road) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Friday, June 5 weather permitting.

Noblestown Road will close to traffic beginning at 9 a.m. Friday continuously through mid-July between the Crafton Boulevard (Route 60)/Noblestown Road intersection and the Wabash Street/South Main Street (Route 60) intersection. Crews from A. Folino Construction, Inc. will conduct the slide repair work. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Northbound Route 60

From South Main Street, turn left onto Wabash Street

Turn left onto Woodville Avenue

Turn right and take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport

Take the Parkway Center Drive (Exit 68) off-ramp

Turn left onto Greentree Road

Turn right onto Mansfield Avenue

Turn right onto Poplar Street (Route 121)

Turn right onto Noblestown Road (Route 50)

Follow Noblestown Road back to Route 60

End detour

Southbound Route 60

From Route 60 South (Crafton Boulevard), turn right onto Noblestown Road (Route 50)

Turn left onto Poplar Street (Route 121)

Turn left onto Mansfield Avenue

Turn left onto Greentree Road

Turn right onto Parkway Center Drive

Take the ramp to East 376 (Parkway West) toward Pittsburgh

Take the North 19/51 off-ramp (Exit 69C) toward the West End

Take the ramp to North 51 toward McKees Rocks/West End

End detour

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #