Route 60 Noblestown Road Slide Repair Work begins Friday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide repair work on Route 60 (Noblestown Road) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Friday, June 5 weather permitting.

Noblestown Road will close to traffic beginning at 9 a.m. Friday continuously through mid-July between the Crafton Boulevard (Route 60)/Noblestown Road intersection and the Wabash Street/South Main Street (Route 60) intersection. Crews from A. Folino Construction, Inc. will conduct the slide repair work.  Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Northbound Route 60

  • From South Main Street, turn left onto Wabash Street

  • Turn left onto Woodville Avenue

  • Turn right and take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Airport

  • Take the Parkway Center Drive (Exit 68) off-ramp

  • Turn left onto Greentree Road

  • Turn right onto Mansfield Avenue

  • Turn right onto Poplar Street (Route 121)

  • Turn right onto Noblestown Road (Route 50)

  • Follow Noblestown Road back to Route 60

  • End detour

Southbound Route 60

  • From Route 60 South (Crafton Boulevard), turn right onto Noblestown Road (Route 50)

  • Turn left onto Poplar Street (Route 121)

  • Turn left onto Mansfield Avenue

  • Turn left onto Greentree Road

  • Turn right onto Parkway Center Drive

  • Take the ramp to East 376 (Parkway West) toward Pittsburgh

  • Take the North 19/51 off-ramp (Exit 69C) toward the West End

  • Take the ramp to North 51 toward McKees Rocks/West End

  • End detour

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

