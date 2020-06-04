Global Embedded FPGA Market Is Expected to Reach $8.98 Billion by 2024, at 16.5% CAGR

Low power requirement and reduced system cost propel the growth of the global embedded FPGA market. The data processing segment is expected to garner the fastest CAGR of 19.10% during 2018–2024. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, accounted for more than two-fifths of the total share in 2017.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global embedded FPGA market was estimated at $3.02 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit at $8.98 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 16.50% from 2018 to 2024. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Low power requirement and reduced system cost fuel the growth of the global embedded FPGA market. On the other hand, a number of design complexities restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, adoption of high-end applications is expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4639

The telecom segment to maintain its dominance by 2024-

Based on application, the telecom segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The data processing segment, on the other hand, is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 19.10% during 2018–2024.

The SRAM segment held the lion’s share in 2017-

Based on technology, the SRAM segment generated the largest share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue. Simultaneously, the flash segment is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 19.10% till 2024.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4639

The Asia-Pacific region to retain its top status through 2018–2024-

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region contributed to more than two-fifths of the total share in 2017 and is anticipated to lead the trail during the study period. At the same time, the LAMEA segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.00% by 2024.

Key players in the industry-

The key market players analyzed in the global embedded FPGA market report include Achronix, Menta SAS, Cairn, Efinix, ADICSYS, Intel Corporation, QuickLogic, NanoXplore, and FlexLogic. These market players have combined several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

Get a Customized Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4639

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com