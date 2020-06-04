Aviation Week Network’s AC-U-KWIK Announces 2020 Airport of Distinction

/EIN News/ -- OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network’s AC-U-KWIK , the leading resource for global airport and ground handling data for business aviation flight planning, announced today that Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field (KBTL) has been named the 2020 Airport of Distinction honoree.



Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field in Battle Creek, Michigan, distinguishes itself by enabling convenient, efficient air transport to the nearby business community and adjacent industrial park. With key tenants, the airport elevates itself to the upper echelon of airports that cultivate and support business and general aviation.

“Day in and day out, AC-U-KWIK provides accurate airport, FBO and ground services data throughout the business aviation ecosystem,” said Frank Craven, Managing Director, Business Aviation, Aviation Week Network. “It is tremendously rewarding to zoom out from the data and recognize the value individual airports provide to their communities and business aircraft operators around the United States and the world.”

Battle Creek Executive Airport and its three runways serve the Battle Creek business district three nautical miles to the east and the Fort Custer Industrial Park to the west. The location of the airport provides convenient access to I-94 and I-69. Battle Creek Executive Airport is an FAA Part 139-compliant airport. U.S. Customs service is available. Two fixed based operators serve aircraft operators on the field. With developable acreage, the airport has room to grow.

For more information, visit Battle Creek Executive Airport (KBTL) on ACUKWIK.com or https://flybtl.com/ .

Additional information about this Airport of Distinction is available on ACUKWIK.com and in the June/July 2020 issue of Business & Commercial Aviation .

Airports of Distinction are awarded by AC-U-KWIK’s publisher and subject to established program guidelines.

About AC-U-KWIK

AC-U-KWIK is regarded as the most accurate FBO/airport resource for business aviation. It provides the most up-to-date and reliable pre-flight planning data available. AC-U-KWIK is the essential daily reference used by pilots, schedulers, flight departments, charter and fuel providers, and line service personnel, plus many other aviation professionals.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle is helping our customers succeed.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Sisk

Director, Marketing Communications

Aviation Week Network

+ 1 (860) 495 5498

elizabeth.sisk@aviationweek.com



