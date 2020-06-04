Online Boutique Launched to serve you flirty fashion out of Los Angeles, CA
Darl + Co Online Boutique launches curated styles with trendy loungewear and flirty fashion.
I am so excited to bring one of my passions to life and serve the many wonderful ladies in my network by bringing them styles I know we will all love.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 22, 2020, Darl + Co was introduced to serve you a curated list of trendy loungewear and flirty fashion.
— Ashley Lomelin
Ashley Lomelin, founder of Millennial Going Down, was thrilled to announce the launch of Darl + Co, a boutique fashion line that focuses on curating classy and feminine pieces from loungewear, swimwear, apparel and accessories.
Darl + Co proudly serves the tagline “Flirty fashion for all your darling occasions,” and perfectly expresses it with a lovely roster of feminine styles for date nights and girls night in. The collection has been carefully crafted to dress strong and feminine ladies who want the most graceful pieces for every occasion.
“I am so excited to bring one of my passions to life and serve the many wonderful ladies in my network by bringing them styles I know we will all love. My goal is to make the world a prettier place, and if my gift means providing styles that make you smile, then I have done my job,” said the owner as she prepared to launch the website during the 2020 pandemic.
Visitors to the online who sign up to receive exclusive emails, updates, and new blog postings featuring influencer fashion tips, will receive 15% off their first order. Additionally, each month, starting this fall, Darl + Co will feature a “Surprise Box” worth $100+ starting at only $55.
ABOUT DARL + CO:
Darl + Co was founded in 2020 under the Millennial Going Down media line by Ashley Lomelin. Darl + Co serves as the curated collection brought to life through styles and trends influenced by feminine and flirty fashion. The company launches new collections that align with their mission statement while promoting causes and trends that are important to the women they serve. It’s mission is to bring pretty pieces to every strong, yet feminine, leader. They hope to inspire delicate fashion for the strong women and leaders we all know.
